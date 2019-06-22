A plane crashed while on a skydiving excursion in Hawaii. All nine people aboard died.

Nine people were killed Friday night when a skydiving plane crashed near Dillingham Airfield on the northern shore of Oahu in Hawaii.

First responders were called to the airport about 6:30 p.m. and found the King Air twin engine plane “fully engulfed in flames,” far from the Mokuleia runway, Manuel Neves, chief of the Honolulu Fire Department, told reporters at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the names of those killed. Family members were at the airport tower when the plane crashed, Neves told the Star Advertiser.

#HDH update: With extreme sadness HDOT reports there were 9 souls on board the King Air twin engine plane that went down near Dillingham Airfield with no apparent survivors. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) June 22, 2019

“In my 40 years as a firefighter here in Hawaii, this is the most tragic aircraft incident that we had,” Neves told CNN affiliate KHON. “We had some helicopters with the military, but this is a civilian plane that went down and with that many people on board."

It remains unclear if the plane was taking off from the airport or attempting to land. Neves told local media that his department was turning over the investigation to state authorities and awaiting instruction from the Federal Aviation Administration.

“I am closely following the tragic developments out of Dillingham Airfield this evening,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell tweeted Friday night. “At this time our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims.”

Neves said Friday night that authorities had determined what they believe is the skydiving company that owned the downed plane but were waiting to confirm the name before releasing it to the public.

Dillingham Airfield is a general aviation airport operated by the Hawaii Department of Transportation, according to its website. It hosts one 5,000 foot runway used primarily for small private planes and commercial skydiving and glider operations.

