One-year-old girl dies after falling 11 stories from cruise ship window

Officials say the man was likely playing when he held his one-year-old granddaughter at the open window of the cruise ship.

The girl fell 11 stories onto the pavement and died, Puerto Rican Secretary of Public Safety Elmer Román told Primera Hora, a Puerto Rican newspaper. The ship was docked in the capital of San Juan.

The child was from Granger, Ind., and traveling with her parents, two siblings and grandparents from both sides of her family when she fell Sunday afternoon from a ship owned by Royal Caribbean, authorities told the Associated Press.

Police said the family will stay in Puerto Rico until the investigation finishes, according to the AP.

The family is “in shock,” police sergeant Nelson Sotelo told the AP, saying police have yet to interview relatives. The child’s maternal grandfather, Salvatore Anello from Valparaiso, Ind., is being investigated, he said.

The Post could not immediately reach Anello, the Puerto Rican police or other government officials for comment.

The South Bend Police Department said Monday that one of its officers, Alan Wiegand, is the girl’s father.

“The department asks the community to pray for the entire Wiegand family as they grieve and to respect their privacy,” the department said in a statement posted online.

Román told Primera Hora that the grandfather was holding the girl out the window of the cruise ship when she slipped from his hands. Speaking to local news station WSBT 22, though, South Bend police chief Scott Ruszkowski disputed that the girl had been held out of a window. Another Puerto Rican official has also given a different version of events than what Román provided: Local Port Authority spokesman José Carmona told CNN that the grandfather sat the child in a window with an open pane in a dining hall. Carmona said the girl fell — dying “on impact” — after the grandfather lost his balance.

Authorities are initially considering the death an accident, Carmona said.

The Post could not immediately reach Wiegand, and a spokesperson for the South Bend police department has not responded to The Post’s inquiries. The Post was directed to the Puerto Rican tourism department after contacting the Port Authority.

Homicide detectives were on the scene, and authorities are looking for camera footage, Roman said Sunday in a video posted by Primera Hora. According to Roman, the girl collided with an awning before hitting the ground.

Roman said at the time that the girl’s family was at the doctor’s office getting “spiritual, moral as well as psychological support.”

Puerto Rican Secretary for Public Affairs Anthony Maceira Zayas tweeted Sunday to confirm reports of the girl’s death and give his condolences.

"We pray to the Lord to fill this family with strength, who are experiencing a real tragedy today,” he wrote in Spanish.

The Department of Public Safety also expressed its sadness over the incident in a Facebook post. It said that police and forensics staff, as well as several other governmental departments, are working to address the situation.

Royal Caribbean, too, said it was “deeply saddened” by the incident and expressed sympathies to the family.

“We’ve made our Care Team available to assist the family with any resources they need,” company spokesperson Owen Torres said in an email to The Washington Post. “Out of respect for their privacy, we do not plan to comment further on the incident.”

Torres did not respond to questions about the company’s safety protocols.

The ship, dubbed Freedom of the Seas, was set to leave Sunday evening with more than 3,600 passengers on a seven-day Eastern Caribbean trip from San Juan, according to the cruise site Seascanner. According to the AP, it had returned Sunday to the capital’s Panamerican dock after another week-long trip.

The cruise ship was delayed as investigators interviewed passengers about the incident, Primera Hora reported. But as of Monday, the ship was in Philipsburg on the Dutch side of the island of Saint Martin, according to Seascanner.

