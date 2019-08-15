Delta says passenger who posted viral video of ‘private jet’ experience boarded flight that never took off

Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that a passenger whose viral video purportedly showed him lucking into a “private jet” experience last week was the only passenger boarding a plane but that the flight never lifted off. Vincent Peone of New York City filmed and tweeted his solo boarding experience for Delta Connection Flight 3652 from Aspen to Salt Lake City. But according to the airline, the flight did not ultimately depart with him on it.

“Delta Connection Flight 3652 last week pushed back but shortly returned to the gate due to a maintenance issue. The aircraft departed a short time later without any customers onboard,” Delta spokesperson Anthony Black said in an email to The Washington Post.

Delta had appeared to confirm the flight Monday with a tweet to Peone, saying it looked like an “awesome experience.” The video has since gained millions of views on Twitter.

Hi Vincent! That looks like an awesome experience! Thank you for the shoutout, and we truly appreciate you for choosing Delta! Take care. ✈️😊 AJM — Delta (@Delta) August 12, 2019

Peone, who spoke to The Post on Monday about his experience, directed The Post to a statement he posted on Twitter Thursday night after several calls and emails for comment on Delta’s information.

“Thank you Delta for an awesome experience last week. My video was 100% true...and then I stopped filming. After the private jet broke down again with mechanical problems, I took a normal one the following morning,” Peone tweeted. “The footage I have tells a short, funny, and positive story - because those are the kind of stories I like to tell. I make comedy! Consider it the Director’s cut. I had some laughs with the amazing crew while living the dream. The story took off fast, but the plane didn’t.”

In his interview with The Post on Monday, Peone repeatedly suggested he flew alone on the plane.

“It reminded me of an experience you’d have flying in the ’50s or something. It was very positive, and [the flight crew] thought it was funny. But I was like: Why would they even do this? Why even fly the plane? Delay me or cancel or something!” he said in the initial interview.

Peone’s video began with flight attendants at the Aspen airport calling him to board the plane. The flight crew is seen adding weight to the plane to make up for the lack of passengers. Peone shakes hands with the pilots, takes his seat, and listens to the flight attendant read through standard in-flight announcements. Peone pans to show the empty seats behind him, then finishes the video with a photo of himself posing in the doorway of the plane.

When Peone was asked whether he had ever flown on a private jet before, he told The Post: “I have never flown on a true private jet. But I have filmed on them before; I’ve physically been on them, but they were grounded.”

He later retweeted articles from media outlets who reported on his experience. His video, which ends before any takeoff, remains on Twitter.

