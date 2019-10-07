Police removed a man from an American Airlines jet after he forced his way onboard

A man ran past a gate agent, down a jet bridge and stormed onto an American Airlines plane Monday morning at Miami International Airport, prompting police to remove him and do a full security sweep of the jet after removing all passengers.

The man, who has not been identified, had a ticket for Flight 1060, which was going to Newark. But after 6 a.m., as the flight was boarding, he came into some kind of contact with airline employees. As workers approached him, the man took off running, according to Miami-Dade Police Detective Lee Cowart, a department spokesman.

American Airlines spokeswoman Alexis Aran Coello said in an email that the passenger bypassed the gate agent as he ran by.

“He fled into a jetway and onto a plane that was parked at the gate,” Cowart says.

A passenger on the plane, Ari Teman, told Local 10 News that the man was screaming that it was his plane and that he was the FBI.

“The business class passengers blocked him from getting further into the plane (probably so they could get upgraded to Executive Platinum, but a good deed is still a good deed),” he wrote in a Facebook account.

[Turns out, misbehaving on a plane could cost you big money]

Airline workers called police; Cowart said they responded within a minute or two and took the man off the plane. Video that Teman posted showed him in handcuffs, facedown on the ground in the airport and surrounded by police.

“The plane was subsequently searched for damage and contraband, firearms, explosives, et cetera, and the plane was searched and all clear,” Cowart says. Police determined the man was “in crisis” and took him to a hospital under a Florida law that allows people to be temporarily detained for mental health evaluation.

It was the second time in three days that unauthorized passengers got onto a plane.

On Saturday, also in Florida, a woman somehow got onto a Delta flight at Orlando International Airport without a boarding pass. After the person who was supposed to be in her seat flagged the woman’s presence to staffers, she was forced off the plane. The airline, Transportation Security Administration and local police are investigating that incident.

Read more:

A woman managed to sneak onto a Delta flight — then refused to move when caught

Recent incident over attire highlights the ambiguity in airline dress codes

Tell us what you think of By The Way