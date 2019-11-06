Airbnb CEO pledges to verify all 7 million listings in sweeping review of site

After a bruising week, Airbnb announced several measures Wednesday to bolster trust and protect the safety of its users better. The news followed the deaths of five people after a shooting at an “Airbnb mansion party” in California last week.

In an email to employees, CEO Brian Chesky said the home-renting platform would start verifying all 7 million listings, a process expected to stretch into late 2020. By Dec. 15 of next year, he wrote, a review of every home and host on Airbnb will be complete, “with the objective of 100 percent verification.”

He did not detail how that process will take place but said during the New York Times’s DealBook Conference that the review would use a combination of company and community resources — guests, in other words.



Brian Chesky, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb, in 2017. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

“We’re going to make sure that we can stand behind every single listing, every single host to make sure that every single listing is accurate,” he said. “The information’s accurate, the photos are what you say they are, the addresses are accurate, they meet minimum standards, they meet basic safety protocol and the host is who they say they are.”

[Airbnb bans ‘party houses’ after deadly Halloween shooting in rental]

Wednesday’s announcement also comes nearly a week after Vice published a lengthy investigation into what it called “a nationwide web of deception that appeared to span eight cities and nearly 100 property listings — an undetected scam created by some person or organization that had figured out just how easy it is to exploit Airbnb’s poorly written rules.”

Chesky said the company will start asking more specific questions of guests who leave reviews as part of the overhaul.

“I think many of us in this industry … are going from a hands-off model, where the Internet’s an immune system, to realizing that’s not really enough, that we have to take more responsibility for the stuff on our platform,” he said. “And I think this has been a gradual, maybe too gradual, transition for our industry.”

The company also said it would put a “guest guarantee” into place starting Dec. 15 of this year, promising to rebook users at an equal or better property or fully refund them if a listing is inaccurate. A new hotline for people who live near Airbnb listings will go into effect Dec. 31, 2019, in the United States so people can call and report concerns. It will expand to the rest of the world next year.

Also starting this Dec. 15, the company will broaden its screening of “high-risk reservations” to “stop unauthorized parties before they start.”

Chesky had already announced Saturday that Airbnb would ban “party houses” in response to the shooting.

“This is another one of those moments where a tragedy happens and we say, ‘Enough is enough’ and we galvanize,” he said during the DealBook event.

