One Carnival cruise ship crashed into another as horrified passengers watched in Cozumel

A Carnival cruise ship trying to dock in Cozumel, Mexico, crashed into an already-docked ship at the port Friday morning, leaving one passenger injured.

According to Carnival Cruise Line spokesman Vance Gulliksen, Carnival Glory was trying to dock when it “made contact” with the smaller Carnival Legend, which was already docked. He referred to the crash as, technically, an “allision,” a nautical term meaning one of the objects was not moving when it was struck. It wasn’t immediately clear how the accident happened.

Several passengers on those ships and the nearby Oasis of the Seas — which the Glory appeared to veer uncomfortably close to — posted videos and photos of the incident and the aftermath.

Carnival Glory just crashed into Carnival Legend and almost crashed into Oasis of the Seas at the Cozumel cruise port. #FoxNews #RoyalCaribbean #CarnivalLegend #CarnivalGlory #OasisoftheSeas pic.twitter.com/5ITBCfz99L — Matthew Bruin (@BruinMatthew) December 20, 2019

“We are assessing the damage, but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship,” Gulliksen said in an email. “We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel.”

He said one passenger on Carnival Glory suffered a minor injury when he or she was part of a group of people evacuated from the dining room on the third and fourth decks of that ship. Photos on social media show a crumpled exterior and several broken windows.

“Someone could have died!” one man said as he recorded video from the pier.

Crazy from Carnival Glory - crashed into Carnival Legend as it attempted to dock in Cozumel pic.twitter.com/qJffndnHf6 — christian maxey (@cmaxeyy) December 20, 2019

Jordan Moseley, who was a passenger on Carnival Legend, said in a Twitter message that he was eating breakfast on the ship when the crash happened.

“All of a sudden we felt the ship rock to one side and then back into place,” he said. “A few minutes later, the cruise director announced that the Carnival Glory had crashed into our ship while docking due to the high winds and rough ocean conditions in Cozumel.”

