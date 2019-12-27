Tour helicopter vanishes in Hawaii with 7 onboard

U.S. Coast Guard units are racing to find a tour helicopter carrying seven people, reportedly including two children, after the aircraft never returned from a Thursday flight off a Hawaiian island.

The tour company alerted the Coast Guard after the helicopter failed to make its return time at 5:21 p.m. from sightseeing off the Napali Coast of Kauai, Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox said in a statement.

The aircraft — with one pilot and six passengers on board — has an electronic locator, but it has not pinged with any promising signals, Cox said. A Coast Guard cutter and helicopter were dispatched to search, aided by a Navy helicopter squadron, with more assets slated to begin efforts at first light if needed.

“The weather conditions are challenging,” Cox said, with rain and clouds limiting visibility to four miles. The weather was expected to be uncooperative Friday, with wind waves cresting at six feet and more scattered rain, he said.

Kauai, an island northwest of Oahu, is ringed by towering mountains and jagged cliffs that served as a backdrop for the “Jurassic Park” film series, including the Manawaiopuna waterfall in the first film that has become a prime tour destination.

The rugged environment would prove a challenge if the search moves to land. The island is 80 percent uninhabited, and most of the terrain is either a park or preserve knotted with cliffs, gorges and forests. There are few inland roads. Waimea Canyon, in a reserve near the coast, is so vast that it has been dubbed the “Grand Canyon of the Pacific.”

Some of the 70,000 residents there have braced for holiday rains and floods, which closed part of a highway Wednesday.

[A plane rerouted mid-flight after a child suffered a medical emergency. She couldn’t be saved.]

Lawmakers have eyed tighter control of aerial tours in Hawaii following a string of deadly incidents. Three people were killed when a tour helicopter plummeted onto an Oahu highway in April, and a commercial skydiving plane crashed in June, killing 11 people.

In August, Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawaii) introduced a bill that would “impose strict regulations on commercial tour operations,” including helicopters. Among other things, Case’s proposed bill would prohibit helicopter pilots from serving as tour narrators while flying.

“These tragedies occurred amidst a rapid increase in commercial helicopter and small plane overflights of all parts of Hawaii . . . [and] increased risk to not only passengers but those on the ground,” Case said.

But those tours are a steady boon to the economy, advocates said. The Hawaii Helicopter Association estimates that air-tour operators contribute nearly $150 million to the state’s economy each year.

“Safe operations, and regulations to ensure that operations are safe, must take into account the geography, weather including cloud cover, specific equipment and air traffic control,” the association said in September.

