A plane rerouted mid-flight after a child suffered a medical emergency. She couldn’t be saved.

A Delta Air Lines flight to Seattle returned to Los Angeles after a young girl suffered a medical emergency and died on board, authorities announced Thursday.

Flight 2423 took off from Los Angeles International Airport around 5:15 p.m. local time. The Airbus returned to the gate less than an hour later after the child suffered a medical emergency, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor, CNN reported.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics worked aggressively to try to save the young girl.

“Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” the department said.

The child, who has not been publicly identified, died of apparent cardiac arrest. She is believed to have been around 10 years old and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office will determine the cause of death, but officials said there was no indication of foul play, according to ABC7.

Delta worked to accommodate other passengers on the diverted flight.

