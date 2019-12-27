The Washington Post

Detours with locals.
Travel tips you can trust.

By The Way

A plane rerouted mid-flight after a child suffered a medical emergency. She couldn’t be saved.

By Deanna Paul
Deanna Paul
Reporter covering national and breaking news

A Delta Air Lines flight to Seattle returned to Los Angeles after a young girl suffered a medical emergency and died on board, authorities announced Thursday.

Flight 2423 took off from Los Angeles International Airport around 5:15 p.m. local time. The Airbus returned to the gate less than an hour later after the child suffered a medical emergency, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor, CNN reported.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics worked aggressively to try to save the young girl.

“Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” the department said.

[This 88-year-old woman boarded her seven-hour flight. Then a man surprised her with his business-class ticket.]

The child, who has not been publicly identified, died of apparent cardiac arrest. She is believed to have been around 10 years old and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office will determine the cause of death, but officials said there was no indication of foul play, according to ABC7.

Delta worked to accommodate other passengers on the diverted flight.

Read more:

By The Way’s most popular travel stories, tips and guides of 2019

A JetBlue passenger carried on his pet opossum. On their return leg, they were kicked off.

One Carnival cruise ship crashed into another as horrified passengers watched in Cozumel

He had called his girlfriend the ‘love of my life.’ He just pleaded guilty to murdering her on a Carnival cruise ship.

Deanna Paul Deanna Paul covers national and breaking news for The Washington Post. Before joining The Post, she spent six years as a New York City prosecutor.
Subscriber sign in

We noticed you’re blocking ads!

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker. Or purchase a subscription for unlimited access to real news you can count on.
Unblock ads
Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us