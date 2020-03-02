Airlines are offering flexible travel options to adapt to the spread of coronavirus. Here’s what we know so far.

As the coronavirus outbreak spread internationally, global travel has become a topic of concern. U.S. airlines have responded by suspending travel to various destinations through the spring, and many large conferences and gatherings around the world have been canceled altogether amid a steady rise in new infections.

To help quell travelers’ worries, airlines have begun changing their policies to create flexibility in bookings. If you’re planning — or have already scheduled — a trip for the near future, here are your options.

American Airlines

Beginning in March, American announced it will waive change fees up to two weeks in advance for travelers who have purchased tickets for the dates between March 1 and March 16. That’s on top of the already-in-place no change fee for trips that have been scheduled from Feb. 24 to April 24 for Italy, South Korea, Hong Kong, Wuhan and the rest of mainland China.

JetBlue

JetBlue has announced the airline will suspend change and cancel fees for new flights booked from Feb. 27 through March 11. The policy runs through June 1 in an effort to anticipate the spread of the coronavirus in the event that it expands into one of JetBlue’s travel areas.

“While authorities have not issued any travel restrictions to the locations we fly, we want to give our customers some peace of mind that we are ready to support them should the situation change,” said the airline’s president and chief operating officer, Joanna Geraghty, in a statement.

Alaska Airlines

Starting Monday, Alaska is offering a “peace of mind” waiver for travelers who have purchased tickets from Feb. 27 through March 12. Alaska will allow customers to bank any travel costs associated with canceled tickets as long as the future trip is completed by New Year’s Eve. Alaska will also step up its cleaning procedure for its planes and has issued new sanitary guidance for fliers that include cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer and cutting refills on single-use beverage cups.

Delta

In addition to suspending travel from the United States to Shanghai and Beijing, Delta is giving customers the option to make a one-time change without any fees for those whose plans included Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul and all locations in Italy, including such popular locations as Bologna, Milan, Rome, Turin and Venice, through April 30.

United Airlines

After expanding flight suspensions to Asia, United is allowing refunds for flights, even nonrefundable tickets, purchased for Wuhan, China, from Jan. 22 through March 29. For travel to mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Northern Italy through June 30, United is waiving the change fee and any difference in fare for the same cities as the original ticket.

