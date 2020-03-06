Grand Princess expects coronavirus test results Friday, but return plans are still unclear

Thousands of passengers on the Grand Princess, which has been ordered to stay off the coast of California, were awaiting the results of dozens of coronavirus tests Friday morning.

Samples were taken from 45 people on the ship Thursday, the cruise line said in a statement at 9 p.m. Pacific time, and taken by helicopter to a lab for processing. That group included guests and crew.

It wasn’t immediately clear early Friday whether more tests would be required; authorities in California had said earlier that they intended to test 21 people on the ship who had shown some symptoms of the illness as well as 62 passengers who had been onboard since Feb. 11. Three people on a Feb. 11-21 sailing to Mexico tested positive for the virus this week, and one died.

“We are working closely with the CDC and are following their guidance and recommendations,” cruise line spokeswoman Alivia Owyoung Ender said in an email Thursday night. “The CDC and collaborators are continuing to actively collect information and will determine what actions need to be taken, including evaluating the necessity of additional testing.”

One passenger who has been sailing since Feb. 11 said in a phone call Thursday night that he and his wife had not yet been tested. When he tried to find out whether they would be, he got different answers from staff on the ship, although one told him authorities would return Friday to administer more tests.

While those results are pending, 3,533 people on the ship — 2,422 guests and 1,111 crew — are finding themselves in a disconcertingly familiar scenario. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Thursday that passengers remain in their rooms until results confirm whether anyone tests positive for the virus.

Meals are arriving by room service, and the ship has added more movies and TV shows for passengers to watch, as well as free Internet service.

But the decision, announced Wednesday night by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), to keep the ship offshore while tests were conducted prompted comparisons to the much-criticized quarantine of another Princess Cruises ship, Diamond Princess, in Japan last month. More than 700 people on that ship were infected and seven died.

In Washington, public officials insisted that they are working to avoid a repeat of the situation on the Diamond Princess. Public health experts have criticized both the cruise line and the government’s handling of that episode.

At a hearing on Capitol Hill about the federal response to the novel coronavirus, Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) asked why the passengers on the Grand Princess were being held offshore in a closed environment, where the virus could spread.

“We determined, I thought, that it wasn’t a good idea if there was a positive result on a cruise ship to keep everybody on that cruise ship together,” Hassan told acting homeland security deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli, who testified at the hearing. “Now we’re hearing that there is a cruise ship off California, and yet we don’t seem to have a protocol to get those folks off the ship, into quarantine in a way that would minimize the spread of infection.”

Cuccinelli defended the decision, saying there is not enough capacity on land to quarantine large numbers of passengers. He said that if the Diamond Princess quarantine had been implemented better, the virus would not have spread as widely as it did on the ship. “That was not a successful quarantine situation,” he said.

Even as thousands of passengers waited uneasily onboard, public health officials on land were investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases among the roughly 2,500 people who had taken an earlier cruise on the same ship. One of those passengers, a 71-year-old man, has since died of covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The CDC said it was working with the cruise lines and partners in California to get in touch with passengers who were on the previous sailing to Mexico as well as the current one, which left San Francisco on Feb. 21 and visited Hawaii. It was originally scheduled to stop Thursday in Mexico and return Saturday to San Francisco.

“CDC has notified states about the risk and management of passengers aboard the Grand Princess between February 11 and 21 who might have COVID-19 symptoms,” a CDC statement said. “Passengers on this initial cruise who have COVID-19 symptoms should call their healthcare provider and explain their symptoms and potential exposure from this cruise.”

For those on the current sailing, the agency is working to provide tips on “how to reduce their risk for exposure while they remain on board,” the statement said.

“All precautions will be taken as the investigation is underway to determine possible risk of spread,” the CDC said in its statement.

Some who were on the Mexico sailing have said they have since gotten sick but don’t know whether they will test positive.

Judy and Mark Cadiz stepped off the Grand Princess on Feb. 21 after a trip from San Francisco to Mexico. Six days ago, Judy Cadiz said in an interview, her husband, 65, fell ill with a cough. She had milder symptoms, she said.

The Cadizes subsequently traveled all around California, she said. Judy Cadiz said she now worries that she might have unwittingly exposed numerous people to the pathogen, including elderly members of the Lodi Moose Lodge, where she keeps the books.

“I would feel really bad if I was exposed and spread it,” she said.

Cadiz said she is upset that Princess Cruises did not notify passengers that someone from their cruise had become severely ill with covid-19 symptoms. “I wouldn’t have gone anywhere,” she said.

She said she called her doctor, who referred her to San Joaquin County Public Health Services, which told the couple Thursday afternoon to stay where they are. She said she doesn’t know when or if they’ll be tested.

Back on the ship — and on land, where nervous loved ones watched from afar — there were more questions than answers.

Wray McClelland, 55, said in a phone call late Thursday that he and his wife were still waiting to be tested after sailing on the ship since Feb. 11. They have been confined to their room since early Wednesday morning, more than a full day before most of the rest of the passengers.

“I think people on the ship are thinking that if tests are negative, they’ll be off,” McClelland said, referring to the samples collected Thursday. “But they haven’t tested all of us that were on the past cruise.”

Despite his frustration, he praised crew members, who, wearing masks and gloves, have been bringing meals and fresh linens and fresh towels to his door.

Lisa Egan of Colorado, whose 90-year-old father is on the Grand Princess, questioned the decision to keep the ship at sea instead of transferring passengers to facilities on land. She has been trying to find out how passengers could get refills of medication because they expected to be off the ship soon.

“I’m a little frustrated at not having any information,” she said.

Egan said her father told her that although evening entertainment had been canceled and passengers were not allowed to serve themselves at the buffet, most passengers had still been allowed to wander the ship and congregate freely until about lunchtime Thursday. That’s when the captain announced that after lunch, everyone would have to remain in their rooms.

While passengers wait to hear when they will return to land, authorities are also trying to figure out where they’ll go.

In a news conference late Wednesday, Newsom said state officials would work closely with the CDC and Coast Guard on establishing protocols for the Grand Princess’s return.

He added that it was not clear where the ship would end up. “The question is, where do they arrive?” Newsom told reporters. “There may be new protocols and procedures that send the ship to another location.”

The San Francisco mayor’s office said Thursday that once testing has been done, federal and state officials will decide where the ship docks.

