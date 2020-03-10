Quarantined couple sues cruise company for $1 million over handling of coronavirus outbreak aboard Grand Princess

A couple who has been stuck onboard the Grand Princess off the coast of San Francisco is suing the cruise operator, Princess Cruises, for gross negligence due to its handling of customers’ exposure to coronavirus on its ship.

The plaintiffs, Ronald and Eva Weissberger, of Broward County, Fla., are seeking more than $1 million in damages for being put at “serious risk of imminent harm” due to the spread of coronavirus on the ship, according to a complaint filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles.

After leaving San Francisco on Feb. 21, it was discovered that 21 people had tested positive for the illness — 11 passengers and 10 crew members — so Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ordered the passengers on the ship to be held for testing when it returned last week. Since then, passengers have been confined to their rooms and, as of Monday, the cruise has begun to disembark passengers.

A previous journey of the Grand Princess saw two passengers test positive for coronavirus, and one has since died of the illness, a reality the Weissbergers claim they weren’t made aware of “at any time before boarding or while they were already onboard,” according to the lawsuit.

Recently, the State Department issued a travel advisory warning passengers not to travel via cruise ship, specifically, those with “underlying conditions,” citing increased screening procedures and cases of denial of entry to ports across the world.

In the lawsuit, the couple claims Princess Cruises “was aware of at least two passengers who disembarked its ship on February 21, 2020 in San Francisco, had symptoms of the coronavirus,” which should have prompted the cruise line to ramp up screening procedures and alert new travelers.

They fault the cruise line for negligence to prepare passengers for potential exposure, and say that because the company had “such a traumatic outbreak on board one of its vessels less than a month before the current voyage on board the Grand Princess,” Princess Cruises should “have learned to take all the necessary precautions to keep its passengers, crew and the general public safe.”

In a statement to The Washington Post, Princess Cruises responded to the lawsuit, saying, “Princess has been sensitive to the difficulties the COVID-19 outbreak has caused to our guests and crew,” and that its response throughout this process has focused on the well-being of “our guests and crew within the parameters mandated on us by the government agencies involved and the evolving medical understanding of this new illness.” The company said it will “not comment on any pending litigation.”

After having learned of the two passengers who tested positive on a trip earlier in February, the lawsuit claims Princess was “further negligent in failing to have proper screening protocols for COVID-19 before boarding the passengers,” knowing crew and passengers had been exposed to coronavirus onboard.

The Weissbergers say when they boarded the ship Feb. 21, the extent of the screening was that they were “simply asked to fill out a piece of paper confirming they were not sick.” Further calling Princess’s approach to exposure “lackadaisical,” the couple claims if they had been made aware, “they would have never boarded the ship,” according to the lawsuit.

While the two are still onboard, “anxiously awaiting their fate,” the lawsuit claims Princess “chose to place profits over the safety of its passengers, crew and the general public in continuing to operate business as usual.”

Princess Cruises has also been criticized for its handling of the situation onboard the Diamond Princess, which spent much of February quarantined off the coast of Japan after seven people died and more than 700 were infected.

As of now, the Weissbergers claim it could have all been avoided if Princess took a more active approach to containing the virus’s spread, but it has left them “suffering from emotional distress” and “traumatized from the fear of developing COVID-19 as they sit minute after minute in their confined cabin on an infected vessel, and this emotional harm will continue to plague them,” according to the lawsuit.

Hannah Sampson contributed to this report.

