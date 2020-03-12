Disney is closing its California theme parks as a coronavirus precaution

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks will soon close through the end of the month after California barred mass gatherings to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Thursday that the new statewide measure on large events would not yet apply to casinos, theaters and large theme parks, explaining that those industries had raised enough “legitimate concerns” that officials would allow more time to discuss repercussions.

[Sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter to track the outbreak. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.]

But Disney announced later in the day that it would close its iconic attractions in Anaheim despite having “no reported cases” of the virus that causes covid-19 there.

The park closings will start Saturday, Disney says, but the nearby Disneyland Resort hotels will stay open until Monday so that its guests can make travel arrangements.

Disney added in a statement that it will continue to pay cast members as it monitors the situation and follows government guidance. The company also said it will “work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits” and refund people who booked during the shutdown period.

Florida’s Disney World remains open and has continued to draw enthusiastic crowds amid mounting warnings from public health experts about the dangers of large gatherings.

Read more:

Childless millennials are passionately defending their Disney fandom

A beginner’s guide to travel insurance

Some U.S. airlines are offering flexible policies as coronavirus spreads. Here’s what travelers need to know.