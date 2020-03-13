Coronavirus fears are disrupting and diverting flights that were ultimately safe

As fears over the spread of the novel coronavirus escalate for travelers across the United States, airplane passengers and operators have taken worries about the condition of seemingly ill fliers to the next level.

On Monday, a United flight from Eagle, Colo., set to land in Newark, was diverted to Denver after passengers became disruptive because another traveler was sneezing and appeared to be sick.

“United 1562 from Eagle, Colorado to Newark diverted to Denver due to a small group of disruptive passengers on-board who failed to follow crew member instructions. After landing safely, the aircraft was met by law enforcement. The passengers were removed and the flight re-departed for Newark,” a United spokesperson said in a statement to a local station.

The group was seated next to a person who was sneezing and coughing, but the passenger was merely experiencing seasonal allergies. After the group was removed, the person in question was screened, showed no signs of a fever and continued on the flight, according to the Associated Press.

And in London, two women were forced into a 14-day quarantine after flight attendants suspected they were suffering from symptoms of the coronavirus. One of the women told Britain’s Sun newspaper they were simply experiencing symptoms of a hangover, but that didn’t stop the responders from taking the maximum precautions.

“I asked a steward if they had any paracetamol and maybe somewhere to lie down, thinking they might put me in business class, and they asked me if I felt unwell,” she said in an interview with the tabloid. “I tried to explain that I was just tired and hungover, but they moved everyone on my row away and made me lie down.”

Upon landing at Heathrow Airport, the women were met by doctors and firefighters clothed in full hazmat suits and taken to an isolated location. They were asked to give a detailed accounting of their travel history, along with their addresses and symptoms. In addition to holding up the plane, the two were disembarked last and were told to self-isolate and not have any contact with friends or family.

These incidents illustrate the growing fears of travelers boarding planes during the coronavirus pandemic. The inclination to be on high alert could result in the potential diversion or disruption of ultimately safe flights.

Thomas Anthony, director of the aviation safety and security program at the University of Southern California, says air travelers have a right to be concerned, given the unprecedented nature of the pandemic.

He drew an analogy to the drastic change in the mid-'90s, when smoking was banned on airlines. Some passengers reacted in belligerent and unruly ways, causing flight diversions across the industry.

Still, Anthony says, it’s not only passengers’ responsibility to refrain from bad behavior. He believes airline operators must have a defined policy when it comes to passenger concerns and set clear expectations for how situations would be dealt with.

He thinks airlines should establish a coronavirus-related preflight briefing, similar to the safety and “unwelcome behavior” briefing, about coughing, hygiene and reporting passengers who appear to be in a compromised health condition to flight attendants.

“That’s a reasonable step that the airlines can take that can essentially defuse the situation,” he says. “And if a person is really concerned, seat them in a different seat, put them someplace else, or the flight attendant can convey that information to the pilot without an unruly situation developing in the cabin.”

Ultimately, Anthony says, the pilot in command is in charge of the aircraft, and they have the right to make the call to divert a flight. Although it’s not unilateral — seasoned pilots will consult with crew and the company they’re flying for — the rules give them the authority and bestow a responsibility to keep all of the passengers safe.

