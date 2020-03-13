Trump offers support for cruise lines during coronavirus outbreak — while asking them to stop sailing

President Trump on Friday praised the battered cruise industry — and shut it down in the United States for a month.

In a tweet Friday, he said major operators Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC had agreed to his request that they halt outbound sailings from the United States for 30 days, effective at midnight Friday night.

The Cruise Lines International Association confirmed the tweet soon after, saying oceangoing lines would be “voluntarily and temporarily suspending cruise ship operations from and to U.S. ports of call.”

At my request, effective midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for thirty days. It is a great and important industry – it will be kept that way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

Earlier in the afternoon, Trump spoke in support of the cruise industry, whose largest three companies are headquartered in the Miami area but incorporated in other countries.

“As far as the cruise line business, we’re with them all the way,” he said during a news conference. “It’s a great business. It’s a great U.S. business.”

[Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter to stay updated on the outbreak]

Trump also hinted that the federal government could offer a bailout to some hard-hit travel companies.

“I can tell you it’s an industry that was very badly impacted by what’s going on with the virus, and it’s a great industry, it’s a very important industry,” he said. “And we will be helping them and we will be helping the airline industry if we have to, assuming we have to.”



President Trump speaks Friday in the Rose Garden. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Last week, cruise executives from the four lines the president named in his tweet met with Vice President Pence in Port Everglades in Florida. Officials gave the industry leaders three days to come up with a plan to address the coronavirus threat, which has forced hundreds of passengers into quarantine.

Among the proposed solutions are requiring anyone 70 or older to have a doctor’s note to board, taking the temperature of all passengers before they get on a ship, adding coronavirus test kits and staffers to monitor for the virus and conducting daily temperature checks on crew members, according to a synopsis of the plan.

Read more:

Multiple cruise lines halt all sailings temporarily in response to coronavirus

Coronavirus pandemic tests clout of cruise industry and its long-standing ties to Trump

Cruise industry, an economic engine in Florida, could be hit hard by coronavirus advisories