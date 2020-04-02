Fort Lauderdale-bound Coral Princess confirms 12 coronavirus cases on board

The Coral Princess cruise ship, which told all passengers to stay in their rooms Tuesday following a “higher-than-normal number” of people reporting flu-like symptoms, has 12 positive cases of coronavirus on board.

Princess Cruises confirmed the cases publicly after noon on Thursday. Passengers said the ship’s captain announced the news late Wednesday night over a public-address system. The ship is carrying 1,020 guests and 878 crew, and has two doctors and three nurses.

“We are evaluating the need for additional resources and will deploy as needed,” spokeswoman Alivia Owyoung Ender said in an email.

According to Princess, the ship sent 13 test samples to Barbados during a stop for supplies on Tuesday. Twelve of those — taken from seven guests and five crew — came back positive. One passenger was taken off the ship for medical attention in Barbados.

“Coral Princess is on her way to Ft. Lauderdale with an estimated arrival date of April 4,” the company said. “Princess Cruises continues to remain in contact with local officials regarding disembarkation details.”

The ship approaches on the heels of the Zaandam and Rotterdam, which arrived in Port Everglades late Thursday afternoon and started disembarking passengers after hashing out a plan with local, state and federal authorities. Nine people on Zaandam tested positive for the virus, and President Trump and Florida’s governor have both weighed in on the fate of the passengers.

Princess Cruises ships have been the scene of the most high-profile coronavirus crises on cruise ships, including the Diamond Princess in Japan in February and the Grand Princess in California last month.

The cruise line announced a 60-day suspension of operations on March 12, but some ships — including Coral Princess, which left from Chile on March 5 — have not been able to find a place to dock over the past couple weeks as ports shut down around the globe. The company tried to disembark all passengers in Buenos Aires on March 19, but only some were allowed to leave; they had no luck in Uruguay and Brazil and decided to head to Fort Lauderdale.

Passengers on Coral Princess thought they were safe from the virus; as recently as Monday, the company was saying there was “no known risk of covid-19 onboard." Activities were plentiful, and guests could mingle at will.

By Thursday, the scene was far different, with everyone stuck in their rooms. Some passengers were trying to get food delivered by room service and talking to worried loved ones on land. Family members, in turn, were trying to make sure passengers would be able to disembark, especially after the captain announced there would likely be a delay in arriving to land.

Sisters Juliet and Anne Friedman said their 73-year-old mother and 81-year-old stepfather were healthy but worried about the situation on board — and still hungry for lunch at 4 p.m. after food had not yet arrived. Joani and Sanford Binder, of Seal Beach, Calif., celebrate their four-year wedding anniversary Friday.

“I think all of us are feeling really distraught by the lack of information and the confusion around it and having loved ones on the boat,” said Juliet Friedman, 36, of Santa Ana, Calif. “We just hear that so many people are getting sick ... and every day that passes there’s more and more worry that these people are sitting on a petri dish of infection.”

She said her mother was trying to do exercises in her stateroom, worried that sitting too much would be unhealthy.

“She said she’s gotten 1,000 steps today, 9,000 to go,” said Anne Friedman, 49, of Long Beach, Calif. “She feels like a mouse going around and around.”

For others, the health concerns had become much more acute.

Nancy Chien, of California, said her 71-year-old father, Wilson Maa, had tested positive for covid-19. Her mother Toyling Maa, who is in her 60s, was not tested but had a cough and fever. The San Francisco Bay area husband and wife are at higher risk of complications from the virus, their daughter said. They left California to start their vacation on Feb. 23 or 24, more than two weeks before the World Health Organization declared a pandemic.

Chien worried that her parents were not getting attentive enough care already — her mother had to plead for breakfast, she said — and is concerned about what will happen if they have to stay on the ship for another extended period of time once they reach land.

“The cruise ship is not a hospital,” she said. “It shouldn’t be expected to be. I just feel nervous for them to stay on the ship again for another 14 days and get potentially sub-par treatment.”

Paul Nahm, a 39-year-old resident of Fort Lee, N.J. who works at the United Nations, was also trying to make sure his parents, who live in Syosset, Long Island, were getting the care they needed. He said his father, Peter Nahm, 71, tested positive on the ship and his mother, Grace Nahm, 72, was coughing, feverish and achy as she awaited a diagnosis.

“My parents are doing very poorly but they can breathe, so they’re not an emergency,” he said. “They’re not priority.”

Nahm’s father, an insurance broker in Manhattan, needed intravenous treatment earlier for nausea and was trying to get the same help Thursday. When he talked to his mother, she said the infirmary was too busy in the afternoon.

“I worry for everyone on board: crew, passengers, people who need medical attention,” Nahm said. “Are they getting it? Do they need it sooner?”

He said he has been looking at the situation with Zaandam and Rotterdam at Port Everglades as a kind of template for what might happen with his parents’ ship. Both cruise lines are part of parent company Carnival Corp.

“Things are so fast-moving, who knows what happens in two days,” he said.

Nahm said his parents tried to cancel their trip before they left for Argentina on March 1; friends from South Korea who were supposed to join the trip were not going to be allowed to board the ship anyway under the guidelines in place at the time.

“They spent thousands of dollars, and the cruise ship said there were no refunds,” he said. "They tried to cancel, but were not going to be refunded."

He added: “This is the worst-case scenario that happened.”

