A man missed his flight at Logan Airport. Then authorities discovered $138,980 in cash in his bag.

For most travelers, missing a flight is a sure sign of a bad day. But one man recently discovered how costly a mistake it can be.

At Boston Logan International Airport, a man who was forced to book a second flight after missing his first raised eyebrows while going through a TSA checkpoint. When asked about a large sum of money he was carrying, he initially told inspectors that he had $1,500 in cash, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

[People are wearing hazmat suits on planes. But should they?]

But after various security and law enforcement officers, who suspected the man of traveling to a destination known as a “source area for illegal narcotics,” started asking more questions about the money, the amount kept getting higher.

TEAMWORK This past weekend, a male booked a flight at Logan Airport, missed the flight, then booked a second flight the... Posted by Massachusetts State Police on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

“As the passenger went through a TSA checkpoint he was questioned about a large quantity of US currency he was carrying, and stated that the amount was $1,500," police wrote on Facebook. "When Massachusetts State Police Troopers from Troop F questioned the passenger subsequently, he claimed he was carrying $40,000 to $50,000 cash.”

[Hawaii isn’t messing around when it comes to enforcing tourist quarantines]

When detectives for the Massachusetts State Police questioned the man further, he told investigators he was carrying between $80,000 and $85,000 in cash. After a K-9 unit — including a dog named Duke — trained to detect narcotics odor “showed a strong alert to the man’s belongings” the man reportedly took off, having never given police an accurate number of the sum he had in his possession.

Later, police investigators learned that the man was carrying a total of $138,980 in cash, which the agency says will be subject to forfeiture proceedings.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances, the money was held pending further investigation,” the Facebook post said. “The would-be passenger refused to sign a receipt for the secured currency and left the building, walking away from the money."

A spokesperson for Logan Airport declined to comment on the incident, saying it was a law enforcement matter.

Read more:

Florida’s theme parks are trying to salvage the summer, but visitors will find a very different experience

The world of private travel offers social distancing in the sky — at a premium

These 6 restaurants around the world have found creative ways to enforce social distancing