Showgirls in surgical masks and sanitized dice: Scenes from Las Vegas’s reopening day

Las Vegas is back in business, though things sure look different. The city reopened casinos early Thursday after a historic closure in March due to the pandemic, first starting in downtown Las Vegas and then the famous Strip. There were showgirls in surgical masks, temperature checks at the doors and slot players spaced out among sprawling casino floors. By 10 a.m., the Bellagio fountains were flowing again, and Caesar was greeting guests in a gilded mask (though we aren’t sure if he is the real Caesar).

People play craps after the reopening of the Bellagio hotel and casino. (John Locher/AP)



Staff sanitize a table game area between games at the reopening of the Bellagio hotel and casino. (Ronda Churchill/AFP/Getty Images)



People walk through the conservatory at the reopening of the Bellagio. (Ronda Churchill/AFP/Getty Images)



A woman wears a face shield as she dances behind blackjack tables during the reopening of The D hotel and casino. (Steve Marcus/Reuters)



Andres Delgado cleans a bar video poker machine as workers prepare for the reopening of The D. (Steve Marcus/Reuters)



People watch the fountains before the reopening of the Bellagio hotel and casino. (John Locher/AP)



Whitney Phoenix plays piano at the reopening of the Bellagio hotel and casino. (John Locher/AP)



A medical worker checks the temperature of an arriving guest during the reopening of the Bellagio. (Steve Marcus/Reuters)



A model dressed as Julius Caesar wearing a face mask poses for photos at Caesars Palace. (David Becker/Getty Images)

