These photos provide a glimpse into how restaurants are reopening around the world

From plastic table barriers to mannequins in every other booth, restaurants are adopting new procedures as they reopen for business. After months of uncertainty, shelter-in-place and lockdown orders have begun to ease up, giving businesses the chance to revive. But governments continue to encourage social distancing and other safe practices, which has forced restaurants to find unique ways to keep customers separate and safe.

Here’s a look at how some restaurants around the world are changing with the times.

Europe

Athens



A waitress wears a floral mask and pink gloves that match her outfit as she serves diners at a thematic outdoor cafe on May 29. (Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images)



Worker Mailinda Kaci cleans the windows of a hotel's restaurant that gives a stunning view of the Acropolis, on June 1. (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Berlin



Restaurant manager Falco Muehlichen and Antonia, a waitress, demonstrate how to measure distance between tables during preparations for reopening the Wine Bar Rutz on May 18. (Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)



Customers sit in the garden of Schwarzes Cafe on May 19. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Paris



People dine on the terrace of the restaurant boat Rosa Bonheur sur Seine on June 2. (Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images)



A chef speaks with customers as bars and restaurants reopen on June 2. (Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Marseille, France



Diners apply hand sanitizer provided by staff at a seafood restaurant on June 2. (Daniel Cole/AP)



A waitress offers menus, an appetizer and hand sanitizer at a seafood restaurant on June 2. (Daniel Cole/AP)

Middle East

Istanbul



A customer dines as a mannequin at the adjacent table prevents others from occupying the seat behind her, at the Varuna Gezgin cafe on June 2. (Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



Restaurant workers wait for customers after lockdown orders were eased, on June 1. (Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg News)

Tel Aviv



A customer has his temperature taken at the entrance to Mabrouk on June 4. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)



People enjoy themselves at a restaurant on June 4. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Asia

Bangkok



People eating at a street restaurant are separated by plastic dividers in Bangkok's Chinatown on May 21. (Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images)



Diners sit next to cardboard dragons, shaped after the restaurant's mascot, at Bar-B-Q Plaza on May 25. (Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Beijing



People wait to be seated outside a restaurant on May 30. (Wu Hong/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)



A cook wears a protective mask as he works in a restaurant on June 2. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Shanghai



People socialize in a bar on May 22. (Aly Song/Reuters)



Servers wear face masks at a nightclub on May 22. (Aly Song/Reuters)

Tokyo



Diners toast past a plastic protector at Kichiri on June 4. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)



Customers decide what to eat as cheerleader mannequins enforce social distancing rules at a restaurant on June 3. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)

The Americas

Buenos Aires



Argentine chef Leo Lanussol, who owns Proper, writes prices on the wines at Gran Dabbang on June 1. He made a partnership with the owner of Gran Dabbang to continue working during the pandemic. (Agustin Marcarian/Reuters)



An employee arranges pieces of meat at the restaurant Don Julio on May 13. (Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

New Orleans, United States



A woman takes a sip from her glass during dinner at Galatoire's Restaurant on May 22. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)



Customers peruse a menu as workers prepare food in a nearly empty restaurant on May 16. (Bryan Tarnowski/Bloomberg News)

Vancouver, B.C.



A server wears a face mask and keeps his distance as he passes coffee to a customer on May 20. (Jonathan Hayward/AP)



Diners sit between plexiglass barriers on a restaurant's patio on May 31. (Darryl Dyck/AP)

