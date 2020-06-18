A man says he was kicked off a flight for not wearing a mask. A New York Times writer nearby said there’s more to it.

Viral airline incidents follow a familiar pattern. A passenger tweets a photo or story about some form of mistreatment, tags the airline, shames a flight attendant or fellow traveler, then vows to never fly using the carrier again. One recent flier illustrated how easily a single perspective can carry the narrative even when other factors may be at play.

On Twitter, one user named Brandon Straka posted Wednesday about an interaction onboard an American Airlines flight from LaGuardia to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. After a flight attendant asked Straka whether there was a reason he wasn’t wearing a mask, he replied: “Sanity.”

Flight Attendant: Excuse me, sir, do you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask?



Me: Yes.



Flight Attendant: May I ask what that is?



Me: Sanity. — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) June 17, 2020

Straka didn’t post any tweets about what ensued, but he offered an update on the situation while the likes on the first tweet surged. “I was just removed from my flight for not wearing a mask,” he wrote.

I was just removed from my flight for not wearing a mask. 1st time this has happened. Not a federal law. @AmericanAir staff standing over me telling me it’s THE LAW. So much for “please respect those who can not wear a mask”. When I pointed out this wasn’t a law I was removed. — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) June 17, 2020

Around the same time, Astead Herndon, a politics reporter for the New York Times, posted about a “mutiny” that was happening on a flight he was on, and it was then that users began to connect the dots and reached out to Herndon to ask whether it was the same person. Turns out it was.

there is currently a mutiny on my flight to tulsa (via dallas) because a guy is refusing to wear a mask and the flight can't take off — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 17, 2020

Herndon says he wasn’t aware that Straka was a notable figure when he sat down in the first-class seat next to him but initially thought to push back on the viral tweet because it was a mischaracterization of what actually occurred.

absolutely not how the interaction went. Not only did this guy hold up the entire flight he is fabricating how the interaction went with the flight attendants for some twitter likes pic.twitter.com/hsFskL4yQM — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 17, 2020

This week, Airlines for America, a trade organization, said a group of major American airlines will begin “vigorously” enforcing face-covering policies after reports of travelers not being held to the safety standard, including banning passengers who do not follow protocols. American was one of those airlines.

According to Herndon, after boarding late he noticed Straka wasn’t wearing a mask but brushed it off. After the preflight announcements about American’s onboard policies, a flight attendant asked Straka to put on a mask, but he refused. After a couple of crew members, including the head flight attendant, again asked Straka to put on a mask, citing airline policy, he said he wasn’t comfortable wearing a mask and began recording the interaction.

[Airlines have instructed flight crews to not let masks lead to in-flight disruptions]

At that point, his refusal began to agitate other passengers, who also told him to wear a mask. Herndon said a few passengers were vocally annoyed, but Straka didn’t respond. After the final plea to wear a mask, Straka told the flight attendant that no one asked whether he had a condition that would prevent him from wearing one. When the attendant asked, he said he did but refused to provide any paperwork confirming it.

he said you never even asked me if I had a condition that makes me incapable or wearing a mask. The flight attendant was like well do you. He said yes. She asked if he had paperwork and he said no — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 17, 2020

After some back-and-forth and a bit of fuss, Straka was given an ultimatum: If you don’t want to wear a mask, you can leave the plane. Herndon says he simply got up and left.

So, to any super sleuths out there looking for their GOTCHA! moment, this tweet was written BEFORE the first flight attendant approached me about the mask. It was a JOKE regarding the general announcement they were making.

And it’s still funny. — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) June 17, 2020

In a statement to The Washington Post, American Airlines appeared to back up Herndon’s recounting of the event: “Prior to the departure from the gate of American Airlines flight 1263 from New York’s LaGuardia to Dallas/Fort Worth, Brandon Straka declined to wear a face covering. After he refused to comply with the instructions provided by the flight crew, our team members asked him to deplane. He deplaned and the flight departed the gate four minutes late at 12:34 p.m. ET."

When Herndon pushed back on the tweet, Straka admitted that the interaction was a joke seemingly meant to apply to a hypothetical interaction in which he expressed resistance.

[You aren’t the only one itching to travel: Airlines are slowly adding flights]

“He wasn’t forcibly removed; he simply left,” Herndon says, noting Straka probably didn’t account for the fact a reporter was documenting the scene. “I was right next to him for the whole interaction. It wasn’t as dramatic as he made it out to be.”

Overall, American said the incident was resolved and Straka was allowed to board a later flight. It’s unclear whether he wore a mask on the later flight.

“Mr. Straka stated to our airport team members that he would comply with our policies, and was rebooked on a later flight. Our team is reviewing this incident, and we have reached out to Mr. Straka to get more information,” a spokesperson said.

Requests for comment were sent to Straka and have yet to be answered.

