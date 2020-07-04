If you can’t get to a national park, appreciate their beauty with these 11 photos

Every year, the National Park Foundation’s Share the Experience photo contest gives amateur photographers the opportunity to showcase their images of national parks across the country.

For its 2020 contest, the foundation is doing a special “Best of the Decade” edition that invites park visitors to submit photos from their adventures between 2010 and 2020. There is no doubt that the pandemic has put a damper in everyone’s travel plans this year — including plans to visit national parks — so this is your chance to showcase images from your 2011 trip to Mount Rushmore.

Below are 2019′s overall contest, category and fan-favorite winners.



Second place winner: Antietam National Battlefield in Maryland. (Matt Brant)



Third place winner: Badlands National Park in South Dakota. (Glenda Mueller)



Fan Favorite No. 1 winner: Ozark-St. Francis National Forest in Arkansas. (Richard Henry)



Fan Favorite No. 2: Yellowstone National Park in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. (Nina Hayes)



Adventure and Outdoor Recreation category winner: Allegheny National Forest in Pennsylvania. (John Blough)



Historical and Cultural category winner: Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania. (Jody Shealer)



Scenic, Seasons and Landscape category winner: Haleakalā National Park in Hawaii. (Saurabh Trivedi)



Family, Friends and Fun category winner: Glacier National Park in Montana. (Julia Wilhelms)



Wildlife category winner: Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge in Floria. (Eric Fisher)



Urban Playgrounds category winner: Gateway Arch National Park in Missouri. (Jaclyn Hartman)

