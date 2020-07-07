Masked ‘Mona Lisa’ selfies and social distance: The reopening of the Louvre in 10 photos

Paris’s Louvre museum, along with its most famous painting, reopened to the public on Monday after months of lockdown. Visitors showed up in masks to take selfies with Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” but with far smaller crowds than pre-pandemic.

About 70 percent of the museum — 484,000 square feet of space, or the equivalent of 230 tennis courts — housing 30,000 of the Louvre’s vast trove of works is open again, according to the Associated Press.

Reservations and masks are now required to visit the museum. The Louvre expected 7,000 visitors on Monday, AP reported. Before the pandemic, as many 50,000 people would visit a day during the busy summer months.

Here is a glimpse inside the museum on reopening day.



Visitors wait to see the “Mona Lisa." (Thibault Camus/AP)



Visitors take pictures of the “Mona Lisa.” (Charles Platiau/Reuters)



Visitors wearing masks walk by paintings at the Louvre. (Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



Visitors line up to enter the Louvre on Monday, the reopening day for the museum. (Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



Visitors take a selfie in front of the “Mona Lisa.” (Charles Platiau/Reuters)



Visitors take in the “Mona Lisa." (Thibault Camus/AP)



A visitor walks by a painting at the Louvre. (Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



Visitors take photographs in front of Leonardo da Vinci's “Mona Lisa." (Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



Visitors stand in front of “The Wedding Feast at Cana” by the Italian artist Paolo Veronese at the Louvre. (Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images)

