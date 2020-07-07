Masked ‘Mona Lisa’ selfies and social distance: The reopening of the Louvre in 10 photos

Paris’s Louvre museum, along with its most famous painting, reopened to the public on Monday after months of lockdown. Visitors showed up in masks to take selfies with Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” but with far smaller crowds than pre-pandemic.
About 70 percent of the museum — 484,000 square feet of space, or the equivalent of 230 tennis courts — housing 30,000 of the Louvre’s vast trove of works is open again, according to the Associated Press.
Reservations and masks are now required to visit the museum. The Louvre expected 7,000 visitors on Monday, AP reported. Before the pandemic, as many 50,000 people would visit a day during the busy summer months.
Here is a glimpse inside the museum on reopening day.
Read more:
If you can’t get to a national park, appreciate their beauty with these 11 photos
Anonymous neighbors and rooftop views: Three photographers’ dispatches from isolation
Travel photographers are taking epic nature photos using indoor optical illusions
These photos provide a glimpse into how restaurants are reopening around the world
Go ahead and post your old travel photos. Experts say it can improve your mood.