Photos | An inside look at Disney park reopenings around the world

For the first time in four months, the Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Disney World Resort in Florida opened its doors to visitors on Saturday.
Much has changed, however, since parkgoers last stepped inside. Nowadays, wearing Mickey ears and a face covering is the new norm — except one is required to enter and the other is solely for a good time. Seats on rides and attractions are left empty so people can stay six feet apart and everyone but characters are in masks.
But as the parks in Florida open back up, Hong Kong Disneyland announced Monday it is closed its doors once again due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the region, so it’s uncertain whether these parks — and other Disney parks around the world — will stay open. Just a day after the Orlando parks opened, Florida shattered its highest single-day infection record with 15,300 new cases.
That didn’t stop visitors from enjoying Mickey-shaped confections and flying down Splash Mountain. Here’s a look at the opening days of Disney parks around the world.
More photos:
If you can’t get to a national park, appreciate their beauty with these 11 photos
Masked ‘Mona Lisa’ selfies and social distance: The reopening of the Louvre in 10 photos
Anonymous neighbors and rooftop views: Three photographers’ dispatches from isolation
Travel photographers are taking epic nature photos using indoor optical illusions
These photos provide a glimpse into how restaurants are reopening around the world