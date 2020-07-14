Photos | An inside look at Disney park reopenings around the world

For the first time in four months, the Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Disney World Resort in Florida opened its doors to visitors on Saturday.

Much has changed, however, since parkgoers last stepped inside. Nowadays, wearing Mickey ears and a face covering is the norm — except one is required to enter and the other is solely for a good time. Seats on rides and attractions are left empty so people can stay six feet apart, and everyone but characters are in masks.

But as the parks in Florida open back up, Hong Kong Disneyland announced Monday that it is closing its doors once again because of a surge in coronavirus cases in the region, so it’s uncertain whether these parks — and other Disney parks around the world — will stay open. Just a day after the Orlando parks opened, Florida shattered its highest single-day infection record with 15,300 new cases.

That didn’t stop visitors from enjoying Mickey-shaped confections and flying down Splash Mountain. Here’s a look at the opening days of Disney parks around the world.



Guests wear masks as required to attend the official reopening day of the Magic Kingdom at Disney World in Florida. (Joe Burbank/AP)



Guests take the plunge on Splash Mountain on the first day of reopening at the Magic Kingdom at Disney World in Florida on Saturday. The park required guests to wear masks when it reopened. (Joe Burbank/AP)



A young woman stands on a designated spot to maintain social distancing while waiting to enter Disneyland in Shanghai on May 11. (Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images)



People arrive at Tokyo Disneyland during the park's reopening on July 1. (Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images)



Guests visit Shanghai Disneyland on May 11. (Hu Chengwei/Getty Images)



People walk through Downtown Disney District in Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on its reopening day on Thursday. (Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/AP)



Tourists visit Shanghai Disneyland on May 11. (Hu Chengwei/Getty Images)



Visitors travel on a shuttle train in Tokyo Disneyland on July 1. (Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images)

