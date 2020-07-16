Three Spirit Airlines passengers arrested after assault against staff at Florida airport

Three women were arrested Tuesday at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a violent incident broke out against Spirit Airlines staff, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

Allegedly in response to a delayed flight, “three Guests became combative following a delayed flight, and they were arrested for physically assaulting our Team Members,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement. “Three of our Team Members sustained minor injuries.”

Danaysha Dixon, 22, Keira Ferguson, 21, and Tymaya Wright, 20, were charged with battery. Wright received an additional charge for allegedly taking the cellphone of a Spirit Airlines employee.

A viral video captured the incident at the gate for Flight 1004 from Fort Lauderdale to Philadelphia. Data from FlightAware shows the Philadelphia-bound flight was one hour and 19 minutes late and departed at 10:36 p.m.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest report says the women punched and kicked airline staff and “intentionally struck the victims against their will with miscellaneous items” including phones, shoes, fast food, metal boarding signs and water bottles.

[Alaska Airlines will give people a ‘yellow card’ for not wearing masks on flights]

Following the arrest, the women were taken into custody and turned over to the Broward Sheriff’s Office main jail.

The three women, who were released on bond Wednesday, told Local 10 News they were heading home to Philadelphia but declined to share more details.

“This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business,” Spirit said.

Read more:

You can’t go to the Olympics this year, but you can hang out with an Olympian through Airbnb Experiences

An inside look at Disney park reopenings around the world

‘Stowaway bat’ hiding in overhead bin flies through Spirit Airlines cabin

A senator wants to ban middle seats after finding himself on a packed flight during the pandemic