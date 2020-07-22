Where can Americans travel to in the Caribbean?

As countries figure out how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, some have closed their borders to outside travel. Sometimes that’s a blanket ban on visitors, while for others the bans are origin country-specific. The United States is among countries targeted for bans due to increasing coronavirus cases.

So where can Americans travel? These are the Caribbean destinations technically open for U.S. tourists.

Anguilla

The island of Anguilla began allowing applications for tourism visits on Aug. 21. Those who want to visit need to register and apply on the local tourism board’s website, providing their intended visit dates and personal information. A negative coronavirus test taken three to five days before arrival will be required to enter, as well as proof of international health insurance.

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda opened it borders to international travelers on June 1. According to the country’s tourism website, “All arriving passengers will be monitored for COVID-19 for periods of up to 14 days in accordance with the directions of the Quarantine Authority and the Quarantine (COVID-19) Guidelines.”

Visitors arriving by plane must show a negative covid-19 RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) test result, taken within seven days of their flight. Visitors arriving by sea have different quarantine guidelines issued by Port Health Authorities.

Antigua and Barbuda health authorities may require travelers to take coronavirus tests at their hotel or other accommodation.

Aruba

Aruba began allowing American visitors on July 10. Visitors must follow a number of government-mandated procedures before entry, including submitting a negative covid-19 PCR test result.

Bahamas

The Bahamas has closed its borders to most U.S. visitors after a brief period of reopening.

According to Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, “the situation here at home has already deteriorated since we began the reopening of our domestic economy,” he said. “It has deteriorated at an exponential rate since we reopened our international borders.”

Barbados

Barbados reopened its borders to international travel on July 12, and recently launched a program allowing visitors to stay on the Caribbean island visa-free for up to one year. Travelers from the United States must follow “high risk” category protocols, including taking a coronavirus test before or on arrival.

Belize

Belize’s international airport will reopen on Oct. 1, after postponing its originally scheduled August reopening. According to the Belize tourism website, visitors will have to follow new entry protocols, including taking a coronavirus test within 72 hours of departure.

Caribbean Netherlands

According to the U.S. Consulate General, travel restrictions for Americans to the Caribbean Netherlands vary. Most U.S. airlines have canceled flights to Bonaire until at least August 2020. Americans may request entry to Sint Eustatius, but will have to quarantine in a facility upon arrival. Only Americans conducting essential travel are allowed in Saba at this time and must email their request to info@Sabagov.nl.

Cuba

Unrelated to the pandemic, tourist travel to Cuba is prohibited by the U.S. government unless you obtain a license from the Treasury Department, or your trip meets certain requirements. The country has opened its borders to international tourism, but is restricting where tourists may go, according to Reuters.

Curaçao

While American travelers are not allowed to visit Curaçao at this time, the country has been accepting travelers from more than 20 international destinations since July 1.

Dominica

On Aug. 7, the Nature Island of Dominica is opening its borders to international travelers who comply with new health protocols.

Dominican Republic

Tourism reopened in the Dominican Republic on July 1. Travelers must complete a temperature screening and coronavirus test upon arrival.

Grenada

Grenada is allowing visitors from “low risk countries,” and plans to open to “medium risk” country visitors on Aug. 1. Travelers from “high risk” countries, including the United States, are not allowed to visit Grenada at this time, according to the country’s tourism website.

Guadeloupe

Travelers to Guadeloupe must show a negative covid-19 PCR test result or undergo a 14-day quarantine, among other requirements.

Haiti

American visitors to Haiti must quarantine for 14 days after arrival, among other coronavirus protocols, according to the U.S. Embassy in Haiti website.

Jamaica

Americans must complete an online Travel Authorization to visit Jamaica. Leisure travelers 12 and older from Arizona, Florida, New York and Texas will also have to submit a negative PCR test result. “Leisure travelers from areas not currently designated as high risk may be subject to swab testing based on symptoms or responses to the risk assessment,” a statement from the country’s tourism office.

Martinique

Travelers to Martinique must show a negative covid-19 PCR test result or undergo a 14-day quarantine, among other requirements.

St. Barthélemy

St. Barth reopened to tourists, with testing requirements, on June 22.

St. Lucia

St. Lucia is open to American travelers who complete a pre-arrival registration form and provide a negative covid-19 PCR test result, among other restrictions.

St. Martin/St. Maarten

The island of St. Martin, divided into a French side and a Dutch side, opened to travelers from the Caribbean, Europe and Canada in July and to Americans on Aug. 1, requiring negative covid-19 test results. According to the U.S. Consulate General’s website, social distancing protocols remain in effect.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Americans and other international travelers are allowed to visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines by following specific protocols outlined by the ministry of national security, including a negative covid-19 test result.

Turks and Caicos Islands

Turks and Caicos Islands opened its borders on July 22, and now requires a travel authorization that includes a negative covid-19 PCR test result taken within 5 days prior to arrival.

U.S. Virgin Islands



The U.S. Virgin Islands shut down in August after initially reopening with an “Open Doors” policy that required visitor health screenings, which varied by state, upon arrival. The closure followed a spike in covid-19 cases and will remain in effect until at least mid-September.

These countries remain closed to all tourists at this time: Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat. Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, has postponed its official inbound tourism and is only allowing essential travel at this time.

