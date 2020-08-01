Photos | How tourist attractions around the world have adapted to the pandemic

As the coronavirus continues to put a damper on long-awaited travel plans, we’re still finding ways to make the days go by just a little faster.

Around the world, music venues, sports stadiums and other places of social gathering are adapting to pandemic-influenced lifestyles. Entertainment that is normally indoors is now outside. When not possible, indoor spaces are frequently sanitized and given capacity limits to ensure social distancing. Events have even headed to virtual venues, with cities finding unique ways to enforce safe practices.

It’s a different way of living, but our new “normal” has proved there are still ways to enjoy life’s pleasures.



Cars are parked at a temporary drive-in movie theater at the Rose Bowl stadium on July 4 in Pasadena, Calif. The stadium is known for its spectacular Fourth of July fireworks, which were canceled this year. (David McNew/Getty Images)



A poker dealer watches as another employee sanitizes the table at the Montecasino complex in Johannesburg on July 3. (Michelle Spatari/AFP/Getty Images)



Muhammad Sherzade, a yoga instructor, trains a group of people on Mount Azmar, which overlooks the city of Sulaimaniya in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, on July 19. (Shwan Mohammed/AFP/Getty Images)



An oversize mask, reading "Vegas Safely," covers the face of the half-size copy of the Statue of Liberty in Las Vegas, on July 20. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)



People watch “The Prestige” while sitting in gondolas at the opening night of “Barch-in,” Italy's first drive-in with boats, in Venice on Tuesday. (Marco Sabadin/AFP/Getty Images)



Fans made of cardboard are seated ahead of the soccer match between Millwall and Huddersfield Town at the stadium the Den, on July 22 in London. (Warren Little/Getty Images)



People visit a beach in Chipiona, Spain. (Local Police Chipiona-092/Reuters)



A couple takes a selfie in the giraffe sanctuary at the zoo in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 14. (Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)



A boy plays with a bubble machine shaped like a dinosaur outside the Universal Studios theme park of Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on July 16. (How Hwee Young/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



Actors dressed as zombies get their scare on during a drive-in haunted house in Tokyo on July 3. (Issei Kato/Reuters)



Thomas Lindgren, left, and Anders Mansson, both from a knight society, patrol and encourage social distancing in the city of Visby on the Swedish island of Gotland, on July 23. (Soren Andersson/TT News Agency/AFP/Getty Images)



A cook prepares lomo saltado, a popular Peruvian dish, at a restaurant in Lima on July 20. (Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images)



Children play in a mud pool during the Boryeong Mud Festival, which was switched to a live stream, in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 18. (Heo Ran/Reuters)



A couple takes part in a campaign by Israel's Nature and Parks Authority that calls on Israelis to join sightseeing tours and find comfort in hugging trees, in Apollonia National Park, near Herzliya, on July 7. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)



The president of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Jiri Bartoska, left, and entertainer Marek Eben sit in an empty movie theater during the filming of a special opening ceremony broadcast, In Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic, on July 3. (Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)



An actor performs during the play “Pinocchio” at a drive-in theater in Asunción, Paraguay, on July 18. (Norberto Duarte/AFP/Getty Images)

Read more:

Photos | An inside look at Disney park reopenings around the world

If you can’t get to a national park, appreciate their beauty with these 11 photos

Anonymous neighbors and rooftop views: Three photographers’ dispatches from isolation