A pandemic challenge for lifeguards: Protect beachgoers, and themselves

Whether beaches have been open or closed, it’s been a rough year for lifeguards.

In Newport Beach, Calif., the challenges started in late April, well before the typically busy summer stretch, when the state was shut down and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ordered the closure all beaches in Orange County. Both lifeguards and police officers were tasked with keeping would-be beachgoers away.

And the blowback could be harsh.

“It was really unexpected, that amount of vitriol and anger that people directed at us when we were closing the beach,” said Mike Halphide, chief lifeguard of the Newport Beach Fire Department. “People were just looking to vent their frustrations, and a lot of it came out at us. We had a lot of lifeguards [say], ‘People are calling us fascists and Nazis.’ ”

[The new rules of visiting a pool this summer with coronavirus in mind]

But beach reopenings have brought only a different set of problems, as the coronavirus has infected lifeguards working at public pools, aquatic centers and beaches nationwide throughout the summer. In Newport Beach, two cases among lifeguards led to an emergency re-closure of beaches for the July 4 weekend. At the end of July, NBC and other outlets reported that at least 29 lifeguards on Long Beach Island in New Jersey had tested positive for covid-19. And on Sunday, CapeCod.com reported 11 cases among lifeguards in Falmouth, Mass.

To protect the safety of lifeguards and beachgoers alike, lifeguarding divisions around the country have changed their protocols. Tom Gill, spokesperson for the United States Lifesaving Association, says his organization has recommended minimizing lifeguard interactions both during training and regular operations.

Lifeguards answered the pandemic “like every other first responder agency that had to alter operations and do things they’ve never done before to protect their people and to protect the people they were going to help,” Gill said.

In the case of Halphide’s team in Newport Beach, that means lifeguards now wear masks when they’re within six feet of each other and limit the number of people allowed in their building (which Halphide says is being kept cleaner than ever before). When someone requires help through close contact, Newport Beach lifeguards respond wearing masks and gloves, putting a mask on the person in need when appropriate.

But even with the new procedures, the Newport Beach lifeguards still suffered two separate coronavirus outbreaks once the department brought in more staff for the summer season.

Because the lifeguards and fire department have transported people who tested positive for the coronavirus without incurring any outbreaks, Halphide thinks the issue isn’t the job and the workplace.

Rather, he believes it’s a lack of off-duty social distancing that’s plaguing the lifeguards. Many of his lifeguards live together and hang out outside of work; some are even siblings.

“It’s a really tight group of people, and that was part of the problem," Halphide said. “It just it seemed to allow the covid to spread pretty rapidly among a couple of groups.”

On the job, the lifeguards are instructed to wear masks while they work together and follow social distancing protocols. Halphide says he and his team advise the lifeguards on how to take precautions after work, too — although he’s not sure how much the message resonates.

[Heading to the beach this weekend? Rules vary dramatically depending on where you are.]

“If you’re 20 years old, you’re pretty immune to anything and not really worried that you’re going to be affected by [coronavirus],” said Halphide, 55. “So that was part of our struggle, just helping them understand that it’s a real thing and could impact them.”

With the pandemic still raging, lifeguard departments will continue to adapt through the rest of the year. But Gill has a message for travelers heading to the beach or pool this summer, too.

“Please do your best to maintain safety so that the lifeguards don’t have to jump out and go have a physical interaction with somebody in order to save them,” he advised. “We certainly love doing that, but our goal is to minimize those interactions as much as we can.”

It’s a year of new challenges. But for Halphide’s crew, the basics of the job remain the same: serving and protecting the visitors and residents of Newport Beach.

“Our guards still have a positive attitude,” Halphide said. “Speaking personally, as a lifeguard for 36 years, having started in the towers and now with the opportunity to lead our 220 lifeguards, it is still a privilege and rewarding to work as a lifeguard.”

Read more:

Disney World to cut hours after reopening to smaller-than-expected crowds during the pandemic

The new rules for packing a bag during the pandemic.

The State Dept. lifted its blanket international travel advisory. What does that mean for Americans?