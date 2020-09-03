Covid eliminated airline change fees — but they could return incognito, experts say

Before the novel coronavirus dealt a blow to airlines in 2020, the only type of standoff the carriers usually had was the fare war: flash sales to edge out their competition’s cheaper offers and fill flights. But with most travelers now grounded and airlines struggling for bookings regardless of the price, a new kind of stalemate ensued this week: a race to drop change fees.

Hours after United announced on Sunday that it is “permanently” dropping change fees for economy and premium tickets within the United States, airlines including Delta, American and Alaska followed, and in some cases even one-upped the airline by including some international routes. Southwest, which has long had a no-change-fee policy, is suddenly not the only player offering flexible booking.

Overnight, Americans gained many more options amid the current uncertainty of travel planning. But experts say the change fee could eventually return in the future — just under another name.

“Historically, airlines make a lot of money on fees,” Brian Kelly, founder of travel rewards site The Points Guy, told The Washington Post via email. In 2019, carriers in the United States charged $2.8 billion in change fees alone, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. “Down the line I am confident they will figure out ways to make up for the change fee, whether that is raising fares or coming up with a ‘health fee’ or ‘fuel surcharges.' "

Scott’s Cheap Flights founder Scott Keyes concurs. He believes the abrupt change was a matter of survival, given the current market, rather than benevolence.

“Airlines will find other ways or gimmicks to make up for the change in their pricing structure,” he says. “Huge swaths of Americans are not comfortable booking travel right now without flexibility built in. The old airfare model that locked you into a single flight is obsolete right now.”

For the time being, consumers should celebrate the newfound flexibility and not expect fees to pop up anytime soon. But what’s to stop an airline from bringing change fees back, blatantly, if and when the coronavirus dissipates and planes are full again?

“ ‘Permanent’ here just means there is not an established end date on their waiving the fees, due to the current situation,” Keyes says. “But I would be surprised if they reverted back to them, regardless of the pandemic, because there would be backlash. Any fears people have of change fees coming back anytime soon are probably overblown.”

He calls the fee war a “net positive” for consumers, for now. And still, the “permanent” nature of the change is important since it occurs after several months of airlines setting rolling flight-change deadlines, usually about six months out, under which customers could rebook an existing flight without penalty.

United, American and Delta are all now waiving change fees indefinitely for all tickets except basic economy. Southwest, which doesn’t offer basic economy, does not charge change fees on any of its routes. United and Delta included only domestic routes including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in their policy changes, while American tacked on Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean. Perhaps most notably, only Southwest and American said they will issue the difference in ticket price as a voucher if you change to a cheaper flight.

“Trying to keep the policies straight is difficult now with all the airlines piling on,” Keyes said, but some do have standout advantages that set them apart.

When asked which airline they would both now prefer to fly, Kelly and Keyes both chose Southwest for its commitment to waiving change fees regardless of the pandemic; its longtime allowance of two checked bags; and for its continued practice of blocking off seats on flights to maintain social distancing.

Both Kelly and Keyes say American and Southwest have a serious advantage over United and Delta since they will refund any remaining value you paid. They both also note American and United are no longer blocking seats on flights for social distancing, which could be a dealbreaker on its own. Southwest and Delta both continue to block seats.

