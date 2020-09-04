A Black woman was confronted about ‘Blue Lives Matter’ on a flight. Delta gave her a Black Lives Matter pin.

When Demetria Poe boarded her flight from Minneapolis to D.C. last week, she was headed to the nation’s capital to march with thousands in memory of George Floyd and other Black individuals killed by police, on the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington.

Midflight, Poe said, the woman next to her, who wore a mask that read “Blue Lives Matter,” began to make pointed comments about Black Lives Matter, to the point that passengers and flight attendants intervened. Delta ultimately banned the woman from the airline.

But several days later, Delta did more: On Poe’s flight home, the airline welcomed her with a seat upgrade and gifts, including a Delta-branded Black Lives Matter pin.

Poe, a 25-year-old kindergarten teacher, detailed the interaction in a Facebook post and spoke with The Washington Post. The official Facebook account for Delta Air Lines commented on the post: “When we say Black lives matter, we mean it. You matter to us, Demetria.”

Poe said in her post that after she helped the woman with her bags, the woman left her seat and swapped her original face covering for a “Blue Lives Matter” mask.

Soon after takeoff, Poe said, the woman started making “all types of statements like ‘Africans from the west sold the most slaves,’ ‘The reason Blacks were 3/4th was because the south would have [too] many votes,’ ‘Having Blacks in America has been the best thing for them because they can work [their] way up.’”

The flight crew offered to separate the women, but Poe said the woman could stay seated next to her for the remainder of the flight after quieting down.

[7 Black voices on what needs to change in the travel industry]

“You could say that I was at the wrong place at the wrong time, but I think that it was the right one,” Poe said. She said she was happy she remained calm and that other passengers helped her.

Delta told The Washington Post via email that the branded Black Lives Matter pin was conceptualized by a flight attendant and created as an optional in-flight pin for staff. The D.C.-based Delta team wanted to give one to Poe as part of their gesture.

“We have a lot of work to do for true equity to be within reach for the Black community, and it’s part of our culture to represent efforts our customers and our employees care about,” a spokesperson for Delta said. “For now, these pins are for our people and not available to customers, but our teams chose to include a pin for this customer as part of their gesture.”

Poe also says the march went just as planned. “But I will say that I don’t want to have to go to one like that ever again,” she said. “This is something my grandmother marched for when she was young, and I don’t want my future children to have to do this, too.”

