The summer of canceled plans: How 14 pro travelers spent the season

For many, summer 2020 was a season of canceled plans. While the pandemic destroyed lives, it also disrupted countless others in less severe but still painful ways.

“I just can’t stop thinking of all the dreams and all the creative adventures that have been put on hold or are upended by this,” Rick Steves told us earlier this summer. “Whether it’s people’s graduations or weddings or once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to do their thing, it’s kind of heartbreaking.”

For people who travel for a living, the pandemic has been jarring. Some skipped travel altogether, like Helena Rizzo, a chef who runs Maní in Sao Paulo, which was named one of the best restaurants in the world in 2014. Instead of traveling extensively for projects like Netflix’s “The Final Table,” which she judged last year, this summer she stayed home.

Others began to venture out once lockdowns lifted, navigating travel under new restrictions. Writer Jake Emen had already ended his lease in San Diego so he could live out of a suitcase full-time when coronavirus hit the United States. After months of staying with family in Arizona, Emen set off on a road trip alone.

We asked avid travelers, many of whom are writers, how they shifted gears this summer.

Clarissa Wei, Sweden

Clarissa Wei has spent the summer in her father-in-law’s country cottage in Sweden, where she has been able to pick apples and gather chanterelles. (Courtesy of Clarissa Wei)

I’ve been sitting this summer out in my father-in-law’s country cottage — a burgundy house deep in the Swedish countryside. A house over 100 years old, it’s quaint and cozy, but lacks certain modern amenities like a shower and a laundry machine. My husband and I love it though; we’ve been taking long walks in the forest in search of chanterelles, and swimming in the neighboring lake when our scalps begin to itch. There’s a sauna in one of the barns, and we’ll boil a pot of water and clean ourselves in there if the lake is too cold. We’ll be leaving this Swedish oasis soon to settle down in Taiwan, but these past three months of self-isolation have been wonderful. Pandemic or not, we’ve decided that we’re doing this every summer.

Jake Emen, all across America

Jake Emen hiked through the Narrows in Utah's Zion National Park. (Courtesy of Jake Emen)

After riding out the first four months of the pandemic sitting at home, as we all did, I decided it was time to take advantage of that all-American birthright — the road trip. Two months later, I’m still moving, with 20 national parks and monuments under my belt, and 12,000 miles on the odometer. Even in a pandemic year, in a country rife with economic, political and social justice issues, I’ve come to appreciate the vast array of what’s available to us in our backyards and have shifted my gaze closer to home, as opposed to on distant shores. I fell under the spell of the majestic redwoods, I hiked the Narrows in Zion National Park and witnessed the stunning display of Comet NEOWISE in a clear country sky. And I’m not done exploring yet – mask on, sanitizer ready, from the comfort of my car.

Travis Levius, Atlanta

Travis Levius has been spending the summer in Georgia. (Courtesy of Travis Levius)

I can’t believe I’m saying this, given all the mess going on, but this summer turned out to be one of my best ever. Would I have liked to explore destinations around Europe, North America and Asia as intended for the summer? Of course. But staying resilient and searching for the silver lining proved to be a wise move: I’m now busier than ever doing industry speaking engagements, dream writing assignments, important projects and more from my bedroom office. I created a personal word for 2020 (“booked”) which has multiple meanings, all of which came true this summer; the fact that none of my intended “booked” connotations involved flight tickets definitely softens the blow.

Breanna Wilson, Georgia

Breanna Wilson has been in Georgia (the country) since March. (Courtesy of Breanna Wilson)

Just like everyone else, my summer didn’t exactly go according to plan. Fortunately for me, I’ve been “stuck” in Georgia (the country) since March with no plans to leave or return to the U.S. anytime soon. That means I’ve been able to explore and take on some beautiful adventures I wouldn’t have had the chance to do otherwise. I’ve also been able to spend time getting to really know locals in villages so remote they don’t have electricity or running water (but thankfully plenty of khachapuri!), brushing up on my Georgian (გამარჯობა!) along the way. There isn’t much information on these less-than-typical adventures and places, so in between all of that, I launched a platform for other adventure travelers interested in visiting Georgia called Meanwhile in Georgia.

Chris Schalkx, Thailand

Chris Schalx took to the time to explore Thailand, including the Grand Palace, which was free of tourists. (Courtesy of Chris Schalx)

Despite calling Bangkok home for almost seven years now, my Bangkok bucket list has been embarrassingly empty. However alluring those glittering temples and historic museums might have looked when I passed by, there was nothing appealing about having to share those moments with hundreds of selfie-stick toting tourists around me — until this summer, when border closures meant that touristy big-hitters like the Grand Palace, Wat Arun and the Jim Thompson House remained blissfully empty. With international travel still out of reach for now, it managed to scratch my travel itch, even for just a little bit.

Annette Lin, Australia

Annette Lin went home to Australia, where it's currently winter. (Courtesy of Annette Lin)

After being based in the northern hemisphere for eight years, I came home to Australia because of the pandemic, so it’s actually been winter for me. Australia has closed its international and some domestic borders, so we can’t even travel interstate. But that still gives us eight hours of driving from Sydney before we hit a state border, so my boyfriend and I have been going on road trips. In June we went north to Coffs Harbour and Byron Bay, and last weekend we drove around the Southern Highlands. I actually met him because of the pandemic, and he didn’t grow up here — he’s from Italy — so even though we’ve gone to places I’ve been before, he helps me see them in a new light and brings back some of that magic of travelling for me.

Karla Alindahao, New York

Karla Alindahao has focused on fitness during this time. (Courtesy of Karla Alindahao)

In the Great Before, the last time I didn’t leave New York City for three consecutive months was in 2014. But since we’ve been stuck at home with the gift of time, I’ve tried to escape by leaving my comfort zone every day — mainly by focusing on fitness. I strength train daily and balance it out with running and yoga a few times a week­. (A decade ago, if you would have told me that I’d own several sets of dumbbells, I probably would have called you one.) In my mind, all of this cross-training is part distraction and part self-preservation, and so far it feels amazing. For as Nietzsche and Kelly Clarkson have taught us: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

Katie Parla, Los Angeles

Katie Parla replaced her international trips with L.A. excursions, including walks on Venice Beach. (Katie Parla)

By this time last summer, I had logged 20 flights and nearly as many ferries for work-related travel from my home in Rome to Sicily, Sardinia, the Cyclades and the United States. In L.A., I have substituted my typical frantic travel schedule with daily “trips” within the city that feel like supreme luxuries during covid (or any time, to be honest): pier-to-pier sunset strolls between Venice and Santa Monica; drives up the Pacific Coast Highway to the white sand and unrelenting currents at Malibu’s Westward Beach; nature walks in Kenneth Hahn Park; and architecture-themed hikes in the Hollywood Hills. All fueled by al pastor tacos at Tamix, French dips at Philippe’s and plenty of home cooking, with fresh produce from the Santa Monica, Mar Vista and Alhambra farmer’s markets and fresh fish from Mayday LA.

Brad Japhe, Hawaii

Brad Japhe relocated to Hawaii just before the pandemic. (Courtesy of Brad Japhe)

It is late August; a period of stifling heat and humidity best combated by way of idle contemplation. Typically we unite with friends and colleagues — preferably around a grill — recounting the nomadic escapades of the season. This year, of course, is anything but typical. Just before the onset of the pandemic, I supplanted city life with island isolation in Hawaii. Far removed from fellow humans, the only social distance to measure is that which separates me from sea turtles. I can’t complain about any of it, of course. But that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t exchange it all for even one of those bygone September sunsets — shared, in-person, with those who can now only be seen onscreen.

Sebastian Modak, New York

Sebastian Modak has spent the summer cycling around New York. (Courtesy of Sebastian Modak)

For me, this was the summer of the bicycle. And if global bike sales are anything to go by, I’m not the only one. Going from being the 52 Places Traveler at the New York Times, where I was in a different place every week of 2019, to being confined to my apartment in New York was a shock to the system. But, with my bike, I’ve been able to tap into some of the same emotions of travel, a lot closer to home. I’ve found wanderlust by poring over Google Maps trying to find different routes out of the city and along the Hudson River. I’ve charted out multi-day bike touring trips that I might never take. I’ve had conversations with strangers. I’ve gotten lost — and found unexpected magic in the process. And along the way, I’ve fallen in love with New York City’s big, beautiful backyard.

Hillary Eaton, New Zealand

Hillary Eaton flew to New Zealand right before it went into lockdown. (Courtesy of Hillary Eaton)

I’d only spent 10 full days with Ed when I decided to fly with him to New Zealand. We met at his restaurant Pasture this past February while I was on a press trip. We’d just found each other after going through painful divorces, and we didn’t know when we would be able to see each other again, so we took a chance in case the borders closed. The next day, they did. We immediately went into seven weeks of lockdown together. We cooked, created a new tasting menu for his restaurant, explored empty parks and beaches, distilled spirits from plants we foraged and wrote out the concept for Boxer — a bar we opened after lockdown — all over the walls of the living room. If you told me 6 months ago that I’d be living in New Zealand, in love, and just opened a bar during a pandemic, I would have laughed.

Heather Greenwood-Davis, Canada

Heather Greenwood-Davis and her family went kayaking in Kingston, Ontario. (Heather Greenwood-Davis)

Summer is my favorite Canadian season, but most years I barely get to experience it because I’m hopping planes to far-flung destinations instead. Not this year. When we were finally given a green light after months at home to go further than our block, I was ready. My family spent three days in Kingston, Ontario. The city is only 2.5 hours away from Toronto, and yet we’d never been. We booked a hotel where we felt comfortable and spent our days kayaking, taking trolley tours and learning some of the history that took place in Canada’s original capital city. Our four-day trip empowered us. It was exactly what we needed to give us the confidence to travel again. Next stop: an Outdoorsy RV rental and road trip north to Manitoulin Island. This year, we plan to see as much of the province as time, and gas, allows.

Helena Rizzo, Sao Paulo

Chef Helena Rizzo at her restaurant Maní in Sao Paulo. (Roberto Seba)

In Brazil, the pandemic arrived in March, at the same moment I was moving to a new home. My restaurant Maní was already closed, as well our other venues: Padoca do Maní, Restaurante Manioca and Casa Manioca. So, for me, it was a period of profound introspection, a moment to look inward. Not working, I had a month to unpack the boxes ... I’ve drawn a lot with Manô, my 5-year-old daughter, and spent a great deal of time cooking for her and my husband. At the end of April, we started the slow return to the restaurant, to set up a food delivery service. It was tough. A moment of radical re-adaptation for all of us, my staff and me. Last week, my family and I were able to return to a house on the coastline of Sao Paulo I used to rent every year, so we could spend the weekends by the sea. It was great to take long walks at the beach, dive into the seawater.

Wayne Curtis, Maine

Wayne Curtis drove his niece from San Francisco to Madison, Wisconsin. Along the way, they stopped at an abandoned motorcourt in Colorado. (Courtesy of Wayne Curtis)

In mid-August, I drove with my niece, Madeline, from San Francisco to Madison, Wisconsin, where she’s starting grad school. We took the old state highways when possible so we could look for artifacts from the golden age of road trips — big dinosaurs and little motels, mostly. I’m fascinated by old motels: We explored one abandoned motorcourt in Colorado, and we pulled up at the Clown Motel in Nevada. Madeline drew the line at staying there, though. Clowns would murder us in our sleep, she said, but I’m pretty sure it was the lack of masks among the guests in the parking lot that spooked her more.

