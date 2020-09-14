This is a story all about how you can rent a room in the ‘Fresh Prince’ mansion

Perhaps to take our minds off the nightmare year we’re living in, Airbnb has been reviving relics of the 1990s this summer. First it put the world’s last Blockbuster up for rent. Now it’s offering a bedroom in the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” mansion in Los Angeles.

Coinciding with the sitcom’s 30th anniversary, Will Smith himself listed a room in the fictional Banks’s family mansion on Airbnb for $30 per night. It will be up for grabs starting Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Bookings for a night of nostalgia are extremely limited. “Will’s wing” of the mansion only will be available to Los Angeles County residents for five one-night stays: Oct. 2, Oct. 5, Oct. 8, Oct. 11 and Oct. 14.

[State Dept. lifts ‘do not travel’ advisory for Mexico as border closure is due to expire]

The mansion — not technically in Bel-Air, but in nearby Brentwood — has come a long way since the Philadelphia transplant moved in back in 1990. Today guests can take advantage of the mansion’s pool and surrounding lounge chairs, graffiti art, Will’s closet, a turntable, as well as Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters. Guests will also be greeted virtually by DJ Jazzy Jeff.



Up to two people can stay in the bedroom in "Will's wing" of the mansion. (Airbnb)

The Banks family won’t be on site to lay down the law, but you’re staying under their roof and following their rules. For example, pets aren’t allowed, and only two people can stay at the mansion per booking.

“While I love a good soirée, friends cannot stop by during your stay,” Smith says in his listing. “While my uncle has a strict ‘no parties’ policy; don’t forget to have fun!”



The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" mansion will be open for bookings starting Sept. 29. (Airbnb)

Because we’re still in a pandemic, there are coronavirus-specific rules, too.

“While the city of Los Angeles is allowing travel, out of an abundance of caution, all guests who request to book must be Los Angeles County residents and currently live in the same household to minimize COVID-19 risk,” the listing says. “Prior to your arrival, all guests must confirm they have not traveled outside of California within the past 14 days, have not had recent exposure to people known to be diagnosed with COVID-19, and do not have a fever of 100.4F or more, a cough or shortness of breath.”

Guests must also provide a negative coronavirus test dated within 72 hours of their stay and wear a face mask during check-in and check-out.

And for those who can’t get a stay at the mansion, there’s an Airbnb Online Experience with DJ Jazzy Jeff taking place on Oct. 1, in which fans can learn how to spin and scratch records.

