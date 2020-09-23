Covid eliminated airline change fees. Could hotel resort fees be next?

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has grounded flights and led to massive job losses, most travel companies are searching for new ways to entice travelers. In late August, for example, airlines had an unprecedented showdown over change fees that resulted in all of the U.S.’s major players — United, Delta and American — dropping the added cost “permanently.”

Could other travel sectors see the value in ditching fees to attract travelers during this period of uncertainty?

Experts say not to hold your breath for the controversial resort fee to disappear widely — even though the amenities they typically cover, such as fitness centers and towel service, are closed because of the novel coronavirus. But some hotels say they are forgoing the fee, with one major chain saying that its properties have been pulling back on resort fees since the pandemic began.

[Covid eliminated airline change fees—but they could return incognito, experts say]

How resort fees have changed

Over the past several years, resort fees have become more expensive and are increasingly imposed by properties that are not resorts, especially non-resort hotels in cities, according to experts. During that time, these fees have also become increasingly hidden from initial nightly rates, displayed on booking sites only in the final stages of purchasing.

Consumer backlash to hidden resort fees prompted separate lawsuits in 2019 by attorneys general in D.C. and Nebraska, who accused hotel giants Marriott and Hilton, respectively, of “price deception” for omitting resort fees from initial room rates. The fees can cover a range of services, and be either a nightly fee or one single add-on charge.

For example, Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas charges $45 per room per night for Internet access, “unlimited local and toll free calls, airline boarding pass printing, daily digital newspaper access and fitness center access,” according to its website. Manhattan’s Grand Hyatt New York usually charges guests one $40 “mandatory destination fee” for its bag-check service, Internet access, food and beverage credits, and a free audio tour of Grand Central Terminal. The fee is now being waived until Jan. 1, 2021, according to the hotel.

Also, resort fees have gone from optional — meaning customers could request not to pay if they weren’t using the amenities — to mandatory, says John Burns, a professor of hospitality at Farleigh Dickinson University. “Despite the pandemic, this continues to be generally the policy,” he said in an email.

“During a pandemic when travel demand is at a historic low, the hoteliers all want to appear as inexpensive as possible,” says Robert Cole, a travel lodging analyst at market research firm Phocuswright. “[But] absent regulation, there is very little incentive for the hoteliers to abandon the fees,” and resort fees have only become a larger chunk of overall bookings with business down.

“If certain other services [like] exercise rooms, newspaper, et cetera are not available, the hotel can simply explain that it is now supporting enhanced cleaning protocols,” Cole says.

One major hotel chain says some of its properties have been waiving certain fees.

A spokesperson for Hilton says that during the pandemic, some of their hotels have “removed mandatory fees because of reduced amenities or services created by government restrictions, social distancing requirements and other impacts.” In cases where the fees remain mandatory, “the amenities are still available or supplemented in new ways to ensure the guest receives the expected value.”

[Hotels turned their lobbies into a social hub. Then came the coronavirus.]

How to avoid them for now

Overall, most hotels are still charging the fees. “The option of the consumer is always to vote with their [dollars] and to patronize a company that does not charge the fees,” Cole says.

To avoid them, expert travel site the Points Guy recommends specialized resources such as ResortFeeChecker.com, which keeps track of hotel resort fees and what they include across properties. Travelers can also find notes about tacked-on resort fees on hotel booking sites and third-party search engines, but they can be hard to spot.

One alternative to hotels is booking with vacation rental property options such as Airbnb, but “even Airbnb hosts can charge a resort fee if they manage six or more listings,” according to the Points Guy.

Cole believes that regulators will eventually prevail in requiring hotels to stop tacking on resort fees late in the booking process. “Drip pricing is clearly a forbidden business practice,” he says. “Rulings simply need to definitively define mandatory hotel fees as being subject to the same advertising/pricing rules” as other products.

While they attempt to survive the pandemic, hotel operators seem reluctant to do away with the fees. But only time will tell if other big players decide follow Hilton’s lead as travelers seek lower rates — exactly as airlines did.

Read more:

5 takeaways from the cruise industry’s report on a return to sailing

Your quarantine experience, reviewed like a hotel

At hotels, the word ‘free’ can be misleading