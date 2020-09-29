These are the airlines that are still blocking seats for social distancing

If you’re considering flying (or need to) any time soon, the airline you choose will almost certainly have a big impact on the social distancing involved in your flight. While a handful of airlines are still blocking seats from being booked to allow for extra space, they might not be doing so for all of 2020. And some airlines have stopped blocking seats altogether.

Here are five airlines that are still blocking off seats to maintain social distancing and how long they say they will continue to do so.

Delta

The only U.S. airline of the Big Three that are still committed to distancing seat assignments on flights, Delta will block seats on flights through Jan. 6, 2021. The airline announced in August that the current commitment means it “will block the selection of middle seats in Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.”

In addition, for travel through at least Oct. 31 the airline will “limit the number of customers on board all aircraft,” regardless of whether middle seats are included in the cabin configuration.

[What to know about getting tested for the coronavirus to travel]

Delta is also limiting first-class cabins to half capacity, and is “blocking one aisle of seats on aircraft without middle seats.” For bookings of three or more people, middle seats will appear as available in an effort to allow families to select seats together on the seat map.

Southwest

Earlier this month, budget carrier Southwest extended its practice of blocking off middle seats through November. “Southwest is keeping middle seats open through November 30 to support comfort and physical distancing onboard our aircraft,” a Southwest representative told The Washington Post via email.

The airline is still leaving seats open as first-come, first-served based on boarding group. “As always, Southwest customers may choose their own seats,” Southwest says on its website about the boarding process. “In Southwest’s open seating environment, families, or those traveling together, may still sit together and occupy a middle seat for their convenience.” Previously, middle seats were being accounted for in booking limits only through October, so the practice could again be extended.

JetBlue

Through at least Oct. 15, JetBlue says its “middle seats are blocked for purchase on our larger aircraft, and most aisle seats are blocked for purchase on our smaller aircraft.” The airline is limiting the number of seats for sale “to provide additional space between individuals who are not traveling together.” Groups or families traveling together will be permitted to select seats together.

[These airports are leading coronavirus testing for international travelers]

Alaska Airlines

Through at least Nov. 30, Alaska Airlines says it is “limiting the number of guests on our flights and blocking seats.” Gate agents may reassign groups or families to be seated together, although the airline notes that “there can be occasions where extra space cannot be guaranteed due to unforeseen changes such as re-accommodating guests from a previously canceled flight.”

Hawaiian Airlines

Through Dec. 15, Hawaiian Airlines says it is “currently preventing the booking of middle seats on our aircraft to continue to provide more space for guests and flight attendants.” The airline says gate agents are responsible for reseating families and groups who want to use a middle seat to sit together, although “depending on load factors, seating may need to be adjusted at the gate to maximize spacing throughout the cabin and meet weight and balance restrictions.”

Airlines no longer blocking seats

The following airlines are no longer blocking middle seats, but may alert travelers during check-in if their flight is near capacity or full: Allegiant, American, Frontier, Spirit, Sun Country and United.

