Denver’s airport is piloting a TSA reservation app to ensure social distancing

Travelers concerned about crowded airport checkpoints during the pandemic might have one less thing to worry about if they’re flying through Denver International Airport.

The air-travel hub recently launched a free airport-security reservations app called VeriFly that allows passengers to “make a reservation to access a dedicated TSA screening lane and a reserved limited-capacity train car to the concourse.” The app seems to be the first of its kind.

VeriFly, which launched earlier this month and is available only on iOS devices for now, allows Denver passengers to reserve a 15-minute window to pass through designated TSA airport security lanes. Participants can make a VeriFly reservation up to two weeks in advance.

“TSA has been a great partner with us but this is not a TSA administered program," Denver International Airport spokesperson Alex Renteria told The Washington Post via email.

[Self-driving pods and outdoor terminals: How the pandemic could change U.S. airports]

On the travel day, the passengers will be asked to fill out a health questionnaire and complete a temperature check on arrival to the airport. Users are then directed to a separate VeriFly checkpoint that uses touchless electronic entry gates that lead to Transportation Security Administration lines for both standard and TSA PreCheck-approved travelers. Mobile QR codes allow entry to gate trains, which are limited to 12 people per car.

Passengers traveling with a child can add an additional person to accompany them on their reservation.

“To ensure that the security lanes and dedicated train car are not overwhelmed, we are limiting reservations each hour,” Denver International’s VeriFly guidance states. “Additionally, we plan accordingly around peak times so we can space passengers out and avoid overcrowding.”

[What to know about visiting Denver during the pandemic]

The Denver airport is calling on passengers to help test out the pilot program, saying on Twitter that the reservations system and app are “for folks who might be high risk or want a little more confidence as they move through security and to their gate.” It also notes in a tweet that the optional program is not intended to replace standard security processes in the future.

Are you a health conscious traveler, flying out of DEN soon? If so, we need you! We're launching VeriFly, a new pilot program, free to passengers looking for a little more confidence in their journey through the airport. And we need folks to help us test out the new free program. pic.twitter.com/KR4MK6jsO2 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) September 17, 2020

Some people raised concerns about non-VeriFly airport trains becoming more crowded because others are being reserved for the program. The airport said that it has “increased the number and frequency of trains to meet capacity without the VeriFly train car.”

VeriFly is offered only in Denver, but the airport says it has potential to expand to other U.S. airports. Daon, the biometrics company that created the program for Denver International, “has the opportunity to market VeriFly to other airports" and has already received interest from others.

Read more:

These airlines are still blocking seats for social distancing

If you’re traveling for the holidays, now is the time to book flights

7 questions about getting your passport right now, answered