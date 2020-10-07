Europe’s summer tourism season was surreal. These photos show it.

By this time in a normal year, Europe’s summer tourists would have long returned to their corners of the world, and the continent would have bounced back to its less hot, less crowded state.
In non-pandemic times, visitors from all over the world flock to Paris’s museums, lounge by the sea in Spain and eat plates of pasta in Italy during the summer months. While foreign tourists help bolster countries’ economies, they can also be exhausting to the locals in cities plagued by overtourism.
[When can Americans travel to Europe again? We asked 4 insiders.]
This summer was different, though. While borders were open for travel within the European Union, visitors from the United States and other countries were nowhere to be seen. Beaches and streets were emptier, and residents said they had a chance to enjoy their cities like never before. While the future of tourism remains unclear and many countries face economic hardship while battling the pandemic, there have been some moments of reprieve.
