Europe’s summer tourism season was surreal. These photos show it.

By this time in a normal year, Europe’s summer tourists would have long returned to their corners of the world, and the continent would have bounced back to its less hot, less crowded state.

In non-pandemic times, visitors from all over the world flock to Paris’s museums, lounge by the sea in Spain and eat plates of pasta in Italy during the summer months. While foreign tourists help bolster countries’ economies, they can also be exhausting to the locals in cities plagued by overtourism.

This summer was different, though. While borders were open for travel within the European Union, visitors from the United States and other countries were nowhere to be seen. Beaches and streets were emptier, and residents said they had a chance to enjoy their cities like never before. While the future of tourism remains unclear and many countries face economic hardship while battling the pandemic, there have been some moments of reprieve.



Loungers sit empty at Vilamoura beach in Portugal on July 16. (Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg News)



Visitors stay socially distanced while enjoying the city's skyline from the Istanbul Sapphire observation deck on Sept. 16. (Nicole Tung/Bloomberg News)



Tourists wheel their suitcases past clothing stalls at the Edgar Quinet market in Paris on Sept. 9. (Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg News)



People sit and talk near a fountain in the Le Cours Julien district in Marseille, France, on Aug. 12. (Jeremy Suyker/Bloomberg News)



Visitors rest in a restaurant on the top of the Presena glacier in Trentino, Italy, on Aug. 27. (Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg News)



Waiters work at the Cafe Florian in Piazza San Marco in Venice on June 12. (Andrea Merola/Bloomberg News)



Customers sit outside under a covered terrace at a Barceloneta beach restaurant in Barcelona on June 28. (Angel Garcia/Bloomberg News)



People on a bike tour roam through Rome on July 31. (Getty Images)



Tower Bridge is seen through the window of an empty double-decker bus on May 29. (Hollie Adams/Bloomberg News)



People walk past a souvenir stall on London's Westminster Bridge on Aug. 27. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg News)



Diners sit outside a restaurant in the Le Cours Julien district of Marseille, France, in August. (Jeremy Suyker/Bloomberg News)

