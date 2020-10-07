NBA star Russell Westbrook left an $8,000 housekeeping tip in the hotel bubble, reports say

It’s not every day that hotel housekeeping receives a generous tip of $8,000. But then again, it’s not every day that a hotel housekeeper is assigned to a three-month shift with an entire professional sports league within a social bubble.

Houston Rockets player Russell Westbrook reportedly left the tip for hotel housekeeping at Disney World’s Grand Floridian Resort when he departed the three-month National Basketball Association bubble at Walt Disney World, according to Dallas Morning News reporter Brad Townsend. The Rockets were among multiple NBA teams staying at the hotel, which exclusively housed NBA players during this basketball season.

[Do you know how to tip in America? Take this quiz to test your knowledge.]

Westbrook confirmed to Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks that he left a generous tip, but he did not disclose the amount, saying he also left a thank-you note for the staff. “They took great care of us,” Westbrook reportedly told Rooks. “Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing. I like to do the right thing.”

Spoke to Russ Westbrook. Confirmed he left a generous tip & thank you letter to housekeepers in the bubble. He didnt disclose the amount



"They took great care of us. Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing. I like to do the right thing" — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) October 6, 2020

And in By The Way’s 2019 tipping quiz, all the experts featured agreed.

“They work really hard. They work long hours,” said Ben Pundole, vice president of brand experience at Edition Hotels. “There’s a level of expectation that they do an exemplary job. They deserve it.”

If you’re unsure how much, exactly, you should tip your housekeeping for keeping you comfortable and healthy, it could depend on your length of stay and level of service. But you should absolutely be leaving a tip, and perhaps not only at the end of your stay. Pundole recommends tipping $10 per day of your visit.

And in case you’re wondering, after staying at the property for roughly three months, Westbrook’s $8,000 tip would break out to tipping about $89 per night.

Read more:

An interactive guide to traveling safely for the holiday

What does flying look like right now? 6 travelers share their experiences.

Airlines launch trial of an app that would verify travelers’ coronavirus test results