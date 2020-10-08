Want to live under a rock on Election Day? You can in this underground rental.

Not looking forward to a chaotic Election Day (or week) news cycle? Hotels.com understands. The company is giving one traveler and a guest the opportunity to stay in a bunker 50 feet below the ground this November.

One five-night stay in a Farmington, N.M., vacation listing called “Under a Rock” will be available to book on Hotels.com starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 9. The listing will go to the fastest booker. The isolated cave apartment located in the remote desert is hosting the booking from Nov. 2 through Nov. 7 for $25 plus tax — or around $5 per night.



Hotels.com encourages the person who wins the booking to unplug and unwind. (Hotels.com)

“After you’ve cast your ballot (by mail, absentee, early voting, etc.!), you can check out of the news feed negativity and check in to a man-made cave built 50 feet below ground,” Hotels.com said in a statement.

While the listing is equipped with WiFi and TV, the booking site calls for guests to relax and "cut all access to WiFi, cable TV, and daily newspaper service” by taking advantage of its rooftop terrace, fireplace and nearby hiking trails.



This cave is one way to spend election night. (Hotels.com)

A spokesperson for Hotels.com told The Washington Post via email that the listing is required to keep the phone, WiFi and TV service available in case of emergencies, "but we are highly encouraging a fully unplugged getaway” considering guests will be truly living under a rock.

“We’re transforming an age-old idiom into a bookable experience, so individuals can relax, recharge, and recover … because who knows what else 2020 has in store for us,” Josh Belkin, vice president of Hotels.com, said in the statement. “Political fatigue is real regardless of the year or election.”

