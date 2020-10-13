American tourists from these 3 states can now visit Curaçao without having to quarantine

Missing the turquoise waves of the Caribbean and its trademark blue-hued liqueur? The island of Curaçao is reopening to Americans but only a small fraction of them. The autonomous Dutch Caribbean island says that starting the first week of November it will allow residents of Connecticut, New Jersey and New York state to enter without self-quarantining if they have a negative coronavirus test result in hand.

The new rule goes into effect Nov. 1, although “flights won’t resume until Nov. 7 from Newark on United and on Dec. 9 from JFK on JetBlue,” a spokesperson for the Curaçao tourism board said. State-issued ID will be required as proof of residence for entry. Negative covid-19 PCR test results must be acquired within 72 hours of travel to Curaçao and uploaded to a digital health portal.

[Costa Rica is now allowing U.S. visitors — but only from these places]

Tri-state area residents “will be the first Americans granted access to the sunny Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao since travel restrictions were imposed earlier this year,” the Curaçao Tourist Board said in a news release. Visitors will also need to “complete a Digital Immigration Card at dicardcuracao.com, upload their negative results to the portal, and fill out a Passenger Locator Card (PLC) online within 48 hours prior to departure.”

Americans entering into Curaçao who aren’t traveling from New York, New Jersey or Connecticut must self-quarantine for 14 days.



(Eduardo Gato/Curacao Tourist Board)

The move comes about a month after Costa Rica reopened to Americans from certain states with a covid-19 case rate similar to that of the Central American nation. Of the decision to reopen only to some U.S. states, the Curaçao Tourist Board says, “A multitude of factors were taken into account including current cases, airlift and impact on the local economy, among others.”

“After consulting with the scientific community and an esteemed panel of doctors both in The Netherlands and on the island, we made the decision to slowly reopen Curaçao’s tourism industry to the US,” Paul Pennicook, CEO of the Curaçao Tourist Board, said in the news release. “We will continue to closely monitor developments throughout the rest of the US."

Pennicook also noted that Americans make up “a significant portion” of Curaçao’s tourism arrivals and that the island is looking forward to opening up to other U.S. regions.

A mobile app created by the tourism board will keep track of visitors’ entry requirements as well as the island’s health protocols, emergency contact numbers and open businesses like restaurants, beaches and attractions.

