A brief history of Disney’s polarizing Hall of Presidents

Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park is host to six whimsical “lands,” some more well-known than others. You might know Tomorrowland for Space Mountain, Adventureland for Pirates of the Caribbean, Fantasyland for It’s a Small World, and even Main Street USA for its shops backdropped by Cinderella’s Castle. But one oft-forgotten land in the Magic Kingdom, and the park’s smallest, is Liberty Square, which has the popular Haunted Mansion and the Hall of Presidents.

The Hall of Presidents is a 25-minute stage show that “tells the dramatic story of the nation’s founding,” according to Disney’s website, through animatronic figures of U.S. presidents. (There are 44 figures in total, considering Grover Cleveland served two nonconsecutive terms.)

The show opened when Disney World opened in 1971 and was created after a Disney-developed animatronic Abraham Lincoln reciting the Gettysburg Address was showcased at the New York World’s Fair in 1964. Lincoln remains on display at Disneyland, and Disney calls it “the first Audio-Animatronics figure in human form.”

For many Disney parkgoers, it’s long been a joke that the hall is where you go to cool off or take a nap.

[Coronavirus testing and sanitized snorkels: How all-inclusive resorts are adapting to the pandemic]

But in 2020, has the Hall of Presidents become a partisan sore spot for Disney World? Not to mention that its then-cutting-edge replicas of all sitting U.S. presidents aren’t so modern anymore. Even fans of Disney have recently called for a replacement of the Hall of Presidents, and after Disney granted fans’ wishes this year for Splash Mountain to be changed over controversy, could they sway the park to replace another Magic Kingdom experience?

Like every animatronic president since Bill Clinton, President Trump addresses the crowd with a speech. Still, there was backlash after the park added the 45th president to the stage in late 2017. A petition for Trump’s figure to be denied a speaking role received more than 15,000 signatures in 2017.

One parkgoer was escorted out of the hall for yelling “lock him up” at the animatronic Trump during a show just days after it was installed. Park blogs and the Tampa Bay Times speculated that spikelike ornamental barriers were then added to the stage as a security measure, with the newspaper reporting: “Disney won’t confirm if those are new, or why they were added, but they’re definitely there.”

The Hall of Presidents has added new animatronic figures for every recent president within a year of their election — Barack Obama was added in 2009, George W. Bush in 2001 — but recently, Disney fans have wondered if the show has overstayed its welcome.

Multiple Disney blogs have called on the park to replace Hall of Presidents with a more modern and less partisan offering of American history; one centered around “Hamilton,” the Broadway show about the founding father Alexander Hamilton. Streaming service Disney Plus released a movie version of a performance this summer.

“Maybe Hall of Presidents could return to being a more patriotic, and less partisan, show,” wrote Theme Park Insider blog writer Robert Niles. “The easiest change Disney could make here would be to ditch the current president's speech after President Trump leaves office. With two Republicans and two Democrats having had the new spotlight, Disney could fairly call it even and retire the feature.”

[Why Disney Plus’s July 4 streaming of ‘Hamilton’ is historic]

Earlier this year, Disney World granted similar fan calls for the park to re-theme the Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain, which is based on the 1946 movie “Song of the South.” The film was nixed from streaming service Disney+ and decried as racist, motivating Disney World to begin the process of replacing the ride with a “Princess and the Frog” themed offering.

“Disney has the perfect opportunity to further collaborate with Lin Manuel Miranda and put a Hamilton spin on Liberty Square, and the Hall of Presidents at Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom,” Disney blog Inside the Magic wrote in February, when Disney announced it had acquired the rights to the “Hamilton” film.

Disney did not respond to requests for comment on the Hall of Presidents’ potential plans for 2021 should former vice president Joe Biden become president-elect.

Read more:

Disney, Universal blast California’s decision to keep parks closed: ‘It ignores science’

Disney World to cut hours after reopening to smaller-than-expected crowds during the pandemic

Disney lays off 28,000 as coronavirus slams its theme-park business