Inside Singapore’s first cruise to nowhere

Cruises are back in Singapore, but they aren’t really going anywhere — or at least stopping anywhere.
Last week, 1,400 passengers boarded the country’s first “cruise to nowhere” for a two-night voyage with no stops, the first since a cruise ban in March. The Singapore Tourism Board approved the voyages last month with new safety protocols and half-capacity, and they are open only to Singapore residents, according to the Straits Times.
The “Super Seacation” was aboard the World Dream ship and departed from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre. All passengers took a rapid coronavirus test before boarding.
The Dream Cruises’ ship features a Christmas show, a spa, six waterslides, a virtual reality roller coaster and an intensive care unit for potential coronavirus patients.
