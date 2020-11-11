The Washington Post

Inside Singapore’s first cruise to nowhere


Santas perform during the Christmas show on the World Dream cruise ship in Singapore on Nov. 6. (Ying Shan Lee/Reuters)
By Haley Hamblin and
Photo editor working on By The Way
Amanda Finnegan
Editor of By The Way

Cruises are back in Singapore, but they aren’t really going anywhere — or at least stopping anywhere.

Last week, 1,400 passengers boarded the country’s first “cruise to nowhere” for a two-night voyage with no stops, the first since a cruise ban in March. The Singapore Tourism Board approved the voyages last month with new safety protocols and half-capacity, and they are open only to Singapore residents, according to the Straits Times.

[Travelers miss flying so much that they’re taking ‘flights’ to nowhere]

The “Super Seacation” was aboard the World Dream ship and departed from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre. All passengers took a rapid coronavirus test before boarding.

The Dream Cruises’ ship features a Christmas show, a spa, six waterslides, a virtual reality roller coaster and an intensive care unit for potential coronavirus patients.


Passengers wait for rapid coronavirus tests before boarding the ship. (Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)

Health personnel administer the rapid tests. (Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)

Passengers head toward the World Dream cruise ship docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre. (Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)

The World Dream cruise ship is set to carry its first "cruise to nowhere." (Wallace Woon/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

A performer sings during the ship's Christmas show. (Ying Shan Lee/Reuters)

Passengers stand along the balconies of their cabins. (Wallace Woon/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The top deck of the World Dream cruise ship. (Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)

A medical staff member is seen at the intensive care unit facility for possible coronavirus patients. (Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)

Entertainers perform during the cruise ship's Christmas show. (Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)

Haley Hamblin Haley Hamblin is the photo editor for By The Way, The Post's new travel destination.
Amanda Finnegan Amanda Finnegan is the editor of By The Way, The Post's new travel destination.
