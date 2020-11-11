Inside Singapore’s first cruise to nowhere

Cruises are back in Singapore, but they aren’t really going anywhere — or at least stopping anywhere.

Last week, 1,400 passengers boarded the country’s first “cruise to nowhere” for a two-night voyage with no stops, the first since a cruise ban in March. The Singapore Tourism Board approved the voyages last month with new safety protocols and half-capacity, and they are open only to Singapore residents, according to the Straits Times.

[Travelers miss flying so much that they’re taking ‘flights’ to nowhere]

The “Super Seacation” was aboard the World Dream ship and departed from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre. All passengers took a rapid coronavirus test before boarding.

The Dream Cruises’ ship features a Christmas show, a spa, six waterslides, a virtual reality roller coaster and an intensive care unit for potential coronavirus patients.



Passengers wait for rapid coronavirus tests before boarding the ship. (Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)



Health personnel administer the rapid tests. (Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)



Passengers head toward the World Dream cruise ship docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre. (Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)



The World Dream cruise ship is set to carry its first "cruise to nowhere." (Wallace Woon/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



A performer sings during the ship's Christmas show. (Ying Shan Lee/Reuters)



Passengers stand along the balconies of their cabins. (Wallace Woon/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



The top deck of the World Dream cruise ship. (Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)



A medical staff member is seen at the intensive care unit facility for possible coronavirus patients. (Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)



Entertainers perform during the cruise ship's Christmas show. (Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)

Read more:

Cruising won’t resume in U.S. waters until 2021, with lines renewing a voluntary suspension

Two cruise giants assembled a panel of health experts to give them a path back to sailing

A cruise in Italy denied a family re-embarkation after they broke the ‘social bubble’

First came flights to nowhere during the pandemic. Cruises to nowhere may be next.