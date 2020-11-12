Passengers show ‘assumptive’ positive coronavirus test results aboard first cruise in Caribbean

The first cruise in the Caribbean since March has halted its journey after passengers tested for covid-19 “returned assumptive positive results” on Wednesday, yachting company SeaDream said in a news release.

The cruising yacht, the SeaDream I, returned to port in Barbados on Wednesday after administering rapid tests on all passengers as part of its routine testing protocol, which requires testing before and during the journey.

“Immediately after performing the preliminary rapid Covid test onboard and receiving the assumptive positive results, SeaDream advised local health authorities and set in motion its Covid response protocols to protect guests and crew,” SeaDream said in a statement. “The ship’s medical staff has tested all crew members and all tests have come back negative. SeaDream is currently re-testing all guests.”

The Barbados Ministry of Health told The Washington Post in an email that “The Prime Minister and/or the Minister of Health and Wellness will be making an official statement on this matter.”

Travel writers and influencers on board the ship to cover the SeaDream I’s return to the Caribbean were tweeting on Wednesday about one positive case and said that they were isolating in their cabins. Gene Sloan of The Points Guy tweeted that the ship had not been requiring masks of crew and passengers.

Update: @SeaDreamYC has tightened its mask-wearing rules, with passengers now required to wear a mask on its ships when they can’t social distance from other passengers. The line already has a months-long track record keeping #covid off ships through frequent testing. #SeaDream pic.twitter.com/NrF7cAx4pR — Gene Sloan (@CruiseLog) November 10, 2020

Read more:

Royal Caribbean is seeking volunteers for mock voyages. 10,000 joined their Facebook group in hours.

Carnival is selling 18 cruise ships amid financial struggles and CDC’s no-sail order

Two cruise giants assembled a panel of health experts to give them a path back to sailing

A cruise in Italy denied a family re-embarkation after they broke the ‘social bubble’