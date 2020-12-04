England will no longer require ‘high value’ business travelers to quarantine

Beginning Saturday, England will no longer require “high-value” business executives arriving for work purposes to quarantine upon arrival, British transport secretary Grant Shapps announced on Thursday.

The exemption applies to senior company executives whose in-person presence is required for business dealings that have “significant” economic benefit, and both foreigners traveling there and Britons returning home to England qualify, according to the Guardian. A negative coronavirus test is not required for entry into the United Kingdom, according to the U.S. Embassy in London; Shapps and media reports about the change did not mention requiring them for the quarantine-free business arrivals.

[Could a travel bubble between New York and London be on the horizon?]

According to the BBC, “the business trips must result in a deal which creates or preserves 50 jobs” or result in a $134 million (100 million pounds) investment. Those business travelers will be required to document those business dealings in an exemption letter for the United Kingdom, the BBC reported, which will need to be validated by U.K. border police.

Shapps also said in a tweet that TV production staff, journalists, newly signed elite athletes and “certain performing arts professionals” will also be exempt from quarantine beginning Saturday. Official guidance on the changes and qualification have not yet been detailed for the public, according to the tweet.

From 4am on Sat 5th Dec certain performing arts professionals🎭TV production staff🎬journalists 🗞 and recently signed elite sportspersons🏅will also be exempt, subject to specific criteria being met – guidance will be available on https://t.co/39UIsvYiga soon — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) December 3, 2020

England allows international visitors from the dozens of places it includes on a frequently updated list of “travel corridor” countries. Most European nations as well as the United States and Canada are absent from that list because of their coronavirus case numbers.

The nation emerged from a month-long lockdown on Wednesday and since then has also announced that beginning Dec. 15, international arrivals who test negative for the coronavirus on their fifth day in the nation will no longer be required to carry out a quarantine of 14 days. Private labs in the United Kingdom carry out coronavirus tests for foreign visitors, who must pay for their own tests.

Read more:

How do travel bubbles work? 4 questions, answered.

The last covid-free places on Earth have something in common: Travel shutdowns

What to know about getting tested for the coronavirus to travel