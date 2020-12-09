‘Cruise to nowhere’ in Singapore turns back after passenger tests positive for coronavirus

A Royal Caribbean International cruise from Singapore was forced to turn back early after a passenger tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said late Tuesday.

The operator started sailing three- and four-night cruises to nowhere on Quantum of the Seas after spending months developing health protocols with authorities in Singapore. The first such voyage was Dec. 1. It was Royal Caribbean’s first cruise with paying passengers since the pandemic forced a global shutdown in March.

The cruise that had to turn back left on Monday and was scheduled to last four days and three nights. Instead, passengers were still onboard early Wednesday with instructions to stay in their cabins.

Spokesman Jonathon Fishman said in an email that employees on the ship had “identified and isolated all guests and crew who had close contact with this guest, and each of those individuals have subsequently tested negative for the virus.”

Under the program worked out with officials in Singapore, all passengers were required to be tested for the coronavirus before boarding. Annie Chang, director of cruise development at the Singapore Tourism Board, told the Straits Times that the man who tested positive on the cruise had initially tested negative.



Passengers relax by the pool on Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas during a “cruise to nowhere” in Singapore this month. (Royal Caribbean International)

The ship, which can normally hold 4,180 passengers with two to a room, is operating at 50 percent occupancy, and public spaces can only be half full. Masks are required, except when passengers are eating, drinking, doing strenuous exercise or in their rooms.

The “Ocean Getaways” are open only to Singapore residents, who must have a contact-tracing app or token and a Royal Caribbean wearable device that monitors passengers for social distancing.

“We worked closely with the government to develop a thorough system that tests and monitors all guests and crew and follows public health best practices,” Fishman said. “That we were able to quickly identify this single case and take immediate action is a sign that the system is working as it was designed to do.”

