This interactive tool tracks covid-19 travel restrictions by country

There are many regulations for travel abroad during the pandemic, especially for Americans, amid rising coronavirus cases. And if you do need to travel, or are considering making a trip abroad, it can be hard to find the most up-to-date information on entry requirements for both your destination and your home base, as country-specific regulations are frequently changing to reflect quickly shifting coronavirus trends.

But several months into the pandemic, more detailed tools for monitoring restrictions on travel by country are emerging. And Skyscanner’s interactive covid-19 travel map is perhaps the most detailed option.

Accessible through Skyscanner’s homepage, the restrictions map is in beta, and it can be set to different origin countries to display varying restrictions. Color-coded, it displays low-restriction, moderate-restriction and major-restriction destinations in stoplight-style green, yellow and red. Countries without data on their restrictions appear in gray.

Clicking through to specific destinations, or scrolling down to see a curated list of the ones you can visit, yields the most current information on quarantine restrictions, coronavirus case rate, the change in cases from the prior week, and the option to sign up for email updates on the country’s coronavirus situation.

The tool launched in November, and uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for the travel restrictions as well as John Hopkins University coronavirus data for case rates.

Skyscanner launched the interactive map in response to a survey of Americans the website conducted about attitudes surrounding travel restrictions. Of the 1,000 respondents surveyed, 51 percent of said they did not feel confident about their knowledge of where they could and could not travel.

Despite this, many are still searching for international airfare.

“People want to travel and we know there is pent-up demand from the searches we are seeing for flights and for more information; but confidence has been hit by the lack of consistency between countries worldwide regarding measures and restrictions,” Mark Crossey, U.S. travel expert for Skyscanner, said in a statement. “Consumers just don’t understand the complex rules and are crying out for transparent, detailed information.”

Americans can easily see from the map that they have very few options for quarantine-free travel: Only 13 nations are green; 212 are orange or red.

Crossey also says the map is only “one piece of the puzzle,” and that global uniformity in quarantine and testing requirements will be required for a strong return to travel.

Until then, maps like this one will aim to bridge the gap between complex travel restrictions and travelers.

