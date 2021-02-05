Even in a pandemic, fans are making the pilgrimage to the Super Bowl

For nearly a third of the country, the Super Bowl is more than just a game — it’s quintessential must-see TV. The highest-rated American broadcast of the year is the only one in which viewers actually look forward to the commercials. For some, however, the annual NFL championship serves not as a program but as a pilgrimage. In a typical year, the host city welcomes upward of 150,000 visitors from out of state.

This year, of course, is hardly typical. Kicking off amid a spiking pandemic, with social distancing measures in full effect, this is bound to be the most surreal Super Bowl in its 54-year history. But that’s not enough to stop thousands of football fans from filing into Raymond James Stadium in Tampa this Sunday to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against the Kansas City Chiefs.



Kansas City Chiefs fans walk past Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

This Super Bowl LV will be the least attended ever. While previous iterations have held as many as 103,000 spectators, the NFL announced in late January it would be capping attendance at 22,000. The number includes 7,500 vaccinated health-care workers from across the United States who were awarded all-expenses-paid trips to South Florida. Among them is Josh Albrektson. He found out last week that he had scored a golden ticket.

“I got chosen because I had gotten approximately 200 people to sign up to be in the covid-19 vaccine trials that proved the vaccines worked,” explains the Los Angeles-based neuroradiologist. “My biggest fear [about attending] is the four-hour flight back and forth to Tampa Bay, but since I have good masks and a Pfizer vaccine, I am not as worried about it.”

Even though the front-line workers are required to travel solo, Albrektson admits that he would not be going if his wife and family back home were not vaccinated. And while he has yet to be informed by the league on where he will be staying in Tampa, he can expect a grand entrance when he arrives.

“In place of a massive tailgate party, we’ll be hosting a pregame party exclusively for the vaccinated health-care workers,” according to Brian McCarthy, vice president of communications for the NFL. “Miley Cyrus will perform just for them.”

As for what happens once fans enter the stadium itself, McCarthy explains that it will largely follow the playbook of what has worked throughout the season when the league ushered in 1.2 million people throughout 116 total games. The template includes strictly enforced mask mandates, cashless vending, roped-off seating sections, and smartphone-based pre-screening verifying that all attendees are free of symptoms. It will also be the first Super Bowl to feature fully mobile ticketing.

“The plans were developed over months, and we’ve received feedback from the local, county, state and federal level,” McCarthy adds. “We are providing KN-95 [masks] to every fan upon arrival into the stadium, along with hand sanitizer, and sanitary wipes as well.”

Melanie Searcy of Ocala, Fla., knows the routine as well as anyone. As a season-ticket holder for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, she has been to four games at Raymond James during the pandemic.

“They basically have their own mask police,” she describes of security within the stadium. “I saw people who were repeatedly warned, actually get kicked out for not wearing them at their seats. And in the parking lot before and after the games, they won’t even let you hang out outside of your car. We’ve always felt super safe.”



Melanie Searcy with her husband, Bill, and son, Cash, at a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. (Courtesy of Melanie Searcy)

So when the opportunity emerged for Searcy and her husband to purchase a pair of Super Bowl tickets for $16,000 on the secondary market, they pounced. The steep price of admission included two Visa gift cards with a combined value of $500 as well as access to several star-studded events throughout the week — which will now be hosted virtually.

It’s ancillary activities such as these that regularly draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to a host city, crowds well eclipsing those lucky enough to hold tickets. Indeed, it’s why Searcy secured a hotel room in February of 2020 — long before her team would become the first to ever play a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

“We were born and raised in the [Tampa] Bay Area,” she explains. “And we were just excited for all of the parties and hype that would be going on in our city. Now that we’re in it, all I care about is the game. This is bucket list, for sure.”

But regardless of their level of devotion, despite all the safety protocols in place, not all die-hards are comfortable congregating during the pandemic.

“I took my dad to last year’s Super Bowl to watch our Chiefs win their first trophy in 50 years — it was one of the greatest decisions of my life,” recalls lifelong fan Dan Cohen, a public relations director in Chicago who declined to disclose his cost of entry. “Even if someone gave me tickets this year, we wouldn’t go to Tampa. It feels safer and less stressful to watch [Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes beat [Buccaneers quarterback Tom] Brady from our couches and not in a crowded stadium.”



Dan Cohen with his father at the 2020 Super Bowl. (Dan Cohen)

Miami-based entrepreneur Nick D’Annunzio concedes that parts of Florida have had a “covid-optional” feel to them throughout the pandemic. Yet he maintains faith that the NFL and local officials will be able to mitigate risk in and around the game. So after being at four previous Super Bowls in a networking capacity, he is ecstatic to finally attend as a fan.

“There’s going to be so much more emphasis on the actual game instead of what goes on in the Super Bowl city,” he contends. “It’s a welcome escape from the day-to-day that we’ve all been dealing with — the troubles of covid. I’m just relieved to be seeing people celebrate something positive.”

The NFL for its part, will be using its grand stage to praise the efforts and sacrifice of front-line workers — and to highlight the significance of vaccinations to an expected audience of 100 million. “That will be a theme that you’ll see throughout the entire seven hours of [coverage],” McCarthy says. “Super Bowls are always a snapshot in time in American history. But this will be uniquely meaningful, something that everyone will be able to rally around regardless of who you’re rooting for.”

Searcy sees an additional upside as she and her husband prepare for the 100-mile drive down to Tampa on Saturday morning. “There’ll hardly be any traffic and no lines for anything once you get inside!”

