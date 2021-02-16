There’s another Mardi Gras pastry with the lore of a king. Sweden is where you’ll find it.

STOCKHOLM — While Americans feast on pancakes or king cake for Mardi Gras, in Sweden it’s all about the semla.

A soft, cardamom-flavored bun with rich almond-paste filling, whipped cream and powdered sugar, the semla was traditionally eaten only on Fettisdagen, or Fat Tuesday. But these days, you’ll find the fluffy buns in bakeries, supermarkets and 7-Elevens from January through March, a bitterly cold period in Sweden that calls for comfort food. Still, purists argue that Fettisdagen is the only day one should eat a semla, and on this day alone, Swedes will collectively devour about 6 million of them.



Petrus Jakobsson fills semlor at Bageri Petrus in Stockholm on Feb. 9. (Ylva Sundgren for The Washington Post)

In recent years, hype around semla season has exploded as a growing number of bakers tinker with the traditional treat. For some, it’s a subtle adjustment, such as the addition of citrus or bitter-almond oil to elevate the familiar flavors. For others, it’s an opportunity to spotlight local ingredients or invent wildly creative twists on the original.

The lore of the Lenten bun

Variations on the semla (or the plural, semlor) have been eaten for centuries in Sweden, where this Lenten bun is also known as a fastlagsbulle (“Shrovetide bun”), fettisdagsbulle (“Fat Tuesday bun”), or hetvägg (when served in a bowl with warm milk).

According to Swedish lore, the bun may have even felled Adolf Fredrik, a gluttonous king in poor health who died in 1771 after a Fat Tuesday feast that concluded with multiple servings of hetvagg. One too many, perhaps.



Baker Petrus Jakobsson tops the semlor. (Ylva Sundgren for The Washington Post)

The semla that is now considered traditional emerged during the 20th century when whipped cream became common in newly prosperous Sweden. But what was once a dessert baked at home is today usually bought, often from a bakery ranked highly on one of the many “best semla” lists that are published in the weeks before Fettisdagen.

The semla reinvented

In the Instagram era, Stockholm bakeries vie for attention with new twists on the semla. There’s a croissant semla (the “cremla”) at Cafe Pascal, a burrito-like wrap (the “semmelwrap”) at Tössebageriet, and a deconstructed nacho semla with bun “chips” to dip in marzipan and whipped cream at MR Cake.

Daniel Lindeberg, formerly a two-Michelin-starred pastry chef who now runs his own bakery, Lindeberg Bageri och Konditori, is acclaimed for his high-end adaptations, which this year include a chocolate semla with almond praline, a semla eclair, and a fruity version filled with cloudberry compote and mascarpone mousse.

“What’s important for me is that there has to be some of the fundamentals from the traditional semla,” Lindeberg said. “Like when we do the eclair, we use the same almond filling but we do a mascarpone-vanilla mousse so it’s a little bit lighter but you can still feel the same flavor palate.

“It’s good marketing and it’s a fun twist. Some people eat one every day, and they really like to try something new.”

The artisanal semla

There is a line down the block from the first day of semla season at Lillebrors Bageri. The traditional semla at this artisanal bakery, opened a few years ago by baker Stefan Berg, is consistently ranked among Stockholm’s best.



Lillebrors Bageri founder Stefan Berg, center, and his team bake semlor in Stockholm on Feb. 11. (Ylva Sundgren for The Washington Post)

“The bakeries do semla just a couple of months each year, so you long for it,” he said.

“When I grew up, it was still a luxury,” he continued, reminiscing about his mother’s homemade buns.

That nostalgic experience is what he strives to re-create at the bakery, where each semla is assembled by hand in the front window, every batch fresh from the oven, still soft and fragrant. Attention is paid to the timing and technique, to the roast on the Valencia almonds, to the grind of the cardamom and to the Swedish wheat variety in the buns. It’s a well-greased but tiny enterprise — less than 600 square feet — that last year sold 52,000 semlor during its three-month season.



Bageri Petrus owner Petrus Jakobsson tastes his creation. (Ylva Sundgren for The Washington Post)

It’s a much shorter season across town at Bageri Petrus, where Petrus Jakobsson sells fastlagsbullar for only three weeks a year. A loyal following of Stockholmers line up with neighborhood retirees for his artisanal buns with soft swirls of whipped cream and bergamot-infused almond filling.

“It’s a nice touch of Earl Grey feeling,” he said, but he admits that he’s driven less by rankings or reviews than by an earnest passion for his favorite bun (he even has a semla tattooed on his left triceps.)

“Nothing in me wants to be in competition against my friends in Stockholm,” he said. “I like their semlor, and it’s so much more fun that we make different kinds.”



Bageri Petrus sells semlor only three weeks a year. (Ylva Sundgren for The Washington Post)

Indeed, this variety entices many to sample numerous styles around town, he said. “It’s like a nice hobby during the winter.”

The sustainable semla

In eco-conscious Sweden, home of climate activist Greta Thunberg, sustainability is increasingly important to consumers, even when buying semlor. Heirloom wheat and organic dairy are slowly becoming the norm, and many bakeries are now transparent about the origin of their ingredients.

One of the most vocal proponents of this movement is Sébastien Boudet, owner of Sébastien pa Soder, a sourdough bakery where semlor are made a la minute, all day long.

“I know absolutely everything about every ingredient,” he said. “I know what kind of hens laid the eggs, and I know the ancient grain in the bun.” Ask him about the organic cream whipped by hand, or the sourdough used in the long fermentation — he will happily engage with anyone in the long, socially distanced line waiting for Stockholm’s most sustainable semlor.

Where to find in the U.S.

While semlor are still a novelty in the United States, they are available at some bakeries, including Lost Larson in Chicago, Clark Street Bakery in Los Angeles and the Swedish chain Fabrique in New York City. For more places selling semlor in the United States, check the crowdsourced list from the Swedes in the States community.

