The Copenhagen of yesterday is fading away. A photographer set out to capture it.

In the 1980s, Copenhagen was close to bankruptcy, and many people moved out to the suburbs. But in the 1990s and onward, things turned around. A plan for a metro line was passed, and housing projects materialized to cover the construction expenses. Consequently, gentrification began to spread around the city center, people moved back in, and housing became increasingly expensive.

Around this time foreign investors eyed an expanding market in Copenhagen for urban developments like luxury buildings, booming international tourism, and the entertainment and retail industries. Old working-class neighborhoods were modernized, and international students filled the many new bars and restaurants.

[A local's guide to Copenhagen]

In the 2000s, the city was a popular weekend trip for European and overseas visitors. Living expenses and housing prices increased even more as a real estate bubble emerged. People with limited resources were forced out of the city.

Today, the cost of living in Copenhagen remains very high. That threatens traditional businesses and meeting places, such as decades-old coffee shops, temples and laundromats. Photographer Ulf Svane and writer Mathias Kobberrod Rasmussen started the Copenhagen Archive project to help preserve these places.

Den Gamle Kaffebar

Since 1946, there has been a coffee bar at this location in Vanlose; craftsmen and taxi drivers eat or have a coffee there on their way through the city. At that time, there were more than 100 coffee bars in Greater Copenhagen. In 2002, there were eight left, and today just a few. The first coffee bars opened in Copenhagen in the 1930s, and they became an integral part of the city’s working-class culture. Since then, the coffee and food market has diversified, and many industrial jobs have moved out of the city.

Islamic Cultural Center

The mosque was established around 1970, making it the first recognized mosque not only in Copenhagen, but also in all of Scandinavia. Today it attracts a broad and moderate group of Muslims originating from North Africa, Pakistan, Afghanistan and other parts of the Middle East. Imam Khalil is from Iraq and came to Denmark in 2001. He preaches in Arabic and English. Many worshipers have been going to the mosque since it was founded. More mosques have been established in Copenhagen in recent years, which have led many worshipers to use their local mosques instead of going to the Islamic Cultural Center at Utterslev Torv.

BK Jern & Metal

Family-owned BK Jern & Metal has been located in Sydhavnen since the mid-1960s. The company is a modern recycling center that processes scrap into recyclable raw materials to be resold to environmentally certified buyers. The company carries out all activities with the least possible pollution. There has been industry in the area for many years, but recently the area has shifted toward a mixed-business area, which has become a major challenge for the recycling center.

Alice’s Dog Salon

Forty-five years ago, Alice Weiglin turned her childhood grocery store into a dog grooming salon. She has many regular customers, but she has to say no to new customers every week because of a busy schedule. It has become increasingly popular to have a dog in the city, so Alice has plenty to do.

It is physically demanding to be a dog groomer, and since the profession is unprotected, everyone can open a dog salon today. Unlike many other countries, however, Denmark has a master’s program through the National Association for Dog Grooming Denmark. When Alice was younger, she traveled to competitions all over Europe with her own dogs. She has won several of the contests, as her many trophies on display in the store show. Today, she owns seven dogs and has no plans to retire in the near future.

Harry’s Place

The sausage cart was founded in 1965 by Harry Löfvall, a trained sausage maker who ran it until he died in 1989, when it was taken over by his daughter. The current owner, Jesper Frederiksen, has expanded the business to multiple carts and a catering business.

The center of attention in Harry’s Place, and the reason for its fame, is the “Borge,” a large sausage that Harry made for the Copenhagen prison, where the inmates had to have a certain portion of meat per meal. That resulted in 1½ ordinary sausages per inmate, but if the sausage was not cut straight, there would be a large and a small sausage. The big sausage was born and named after a prison inspector. Several Danish prime ministers have eaten at Harry’s Place, in addition to a steady crowd of regulars and locals.

Herolds Varehus

Herolds Varehus was established in 1896 in Dybbolsgade 51 by Henry and Mary Herold. The store sold all sorts of hardware for the household of a working-class family. In 1923, the store moved to Oresundsvej 21, where Henry and his son Stanley expanded it into a larger wholesale store. They also invented and produced toys, jewelry and tools. It is now run by a fourth generation of Herolds. Very little has changed since 1923, and many of the items from that time are still for sale in the store to this day.

Bistro Trekanten

Ann started selling open sandwiches, sausages and coffee in 1988 to the many workers in transit or working at one of the many workshops or industrial workplaces in the area. A few years ago, Ann’s daughter Janne took over the business. She still serves food to the numerous regulars, many of whom have been eating there as long as the place has existed. Bistro Trekanten continues to be a central gathering place for locals and working people.

Strengelegen

Torben opened his instrument store in 1988, and he has been repairing old guitars, banjos and mandolins ever since. Torben gives new life to old instruments and plans to open a mandolin museum on the island Mon with his collection of over 100 instruments. When Strengelegen opened, the neighborhood was quiet. Today, it is full of restaurants, bars and galleries, and Torben has seen many of the old places leave the neighborhood.

Vasketeria

Before Copenhageners had washing machines in their homes, they used laundromats in the city. It is still common for Copenhageners to not have a washing machine at home, so the city still has many coin laundries in operation. They are unattended, and many are poorly maintained as the market seems to be in decline. Despite this, the laundries have been a social hub in the city for over 50 years, including the one on Englandsvej which dates back to the erection of the building block in 1967.

Hare Krishna Temple

Denmark’s only Hare Krishna temple houses eight worshipers of the god Krishna. The temple is part of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), which was brought across the Atlantic from the United States in the 1960s.

Rituals in the temple are every day from 4:30 a.m. The morning ceremony consists of meditation, lectures, music and breakfast. Every Sunday, the doors are open for outsiders who can visit the temple, where they can listen to music and lectures and eat a vegetarian meal.

Taxi Klubben

Taxi Klubben opened 25 years ago as a gathering place for taxi drivers who would stop by for an open sandwich, a cup of coffee or a hot meal in the evening. Back then it was open 24 hours a day, but today it is only open from morning to evening as the number of visitors are in decline. In addition to cheap food, the club has a small casino. It is still open to everyone, but it is mostly used by a group of Israeli and Pakistani men who were part of the first wave of immigrant workers to Denmark in the 1960s and early 1970s.

Persiennevaskeriet

Louise and her husband, Jan, acquired the blind laundry in 1999. They wash and repair old blinds, as well as produce new ones. The company has been in existence for about 40 years. Today there are five employees on the premises. The area has been dominated by small businesses and crafts, in which the blind laundry has survived as the only producer of blinds in Denmark and as the only blind laundry in Copenhagen. The customer base includes large parts of Zealand, where the blinds are delivered to companies and private customers.

JK Salater & Dressinger

Jan Pedersen started his career as a salad producer in Kodbyen in the mid-1970s. Today the area is classified as a protected industrial heritage. The location has almost continuously housed salad production since Den Hvide Kodby was built in the 1930s. While the rest of the area has been transformed into cultural facilities, galleries, bars and restaurants, JK Salater is one of only three surviving food producers in Den Hvide Kodby. There are 20 to 25 people employed there making shrimp, tuna and ham salads, as well as about 20 other kinds of salads and dressings.

Arnkilde’s Lamper

Svend Arnkilde’s parents started a clothing store in Adelgade in 1948, after his father bought clothes from the United States, where the clothes were cheaper than in Denmark, during World War II. In 1966, Svend took over the business. After the store was demolished in the 1980s, a neighbor sold his old tool shop. Since then it has been home to the city’s last repairman of kerosene lamps. Svend has a large stock of spare parts, glass and accessories for primarily old kerosene lamps. Svend’s son also helps with repairs, and some customers have used the services of the store for 50 years.

Read more:

5 travel shows that ease the pain of still being stuck at home

First came fires. Then a pandemic. Now, domestic tourism is fueling Australia’s recovery.

Airlines are adding flight routes. Here’s what it means for summer travel and beyond.

New Orleans is looking toward a hopeful future. A new bookstore is lighting the way.