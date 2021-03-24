Dreaming of summer travel? Post reporters answer your travel questions.

As of this week, more than 87.3 million Americans have received one or both doses of the vaccine — that’s roughly 26 percent of the total population. President Biden has pledged there will be enough coronavirus vaccine doses for “every adult in America” by the end of May. As long as Americans continue to get vaccinated and wear masks this spring, it is becoming increasingly likely that the summer may bring some normalcy.

With more Americans getting vaccinated, many are dreaming of summer travel, looking up cheap flights and maybe planning a cross-country road trip.

Have a question about how to safely plan your next trip? Washington Post travel reporters Natalie B. Compton, Andrea Sachs and Hannah Sampson are answering your summer travel questions now. Here are some of the questions they’ve answered so far:

Submit your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional.

Looking for more? Sign up for By The Way’s weekly newsletter to get tips and City Guides that make you feel like a local wherever you go. Delivered every Thursday.

Teddy Amenabar and Yu Vongkiatkajorn, both editors on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.